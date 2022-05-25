World Record Holder Hunter Armstrong Following Coach Matt Bowe To Cal

Olympic gold medalist and newly-minted world record holder Hunter Armstrong will join the pro group at the University of California and move on from his training base at Ohio State University.
Armstrong is heading to Cal to remain with his primary coach at OSU, Matt Bowe, who was named the new assistant coach with the Golden Bears on Tuesday. Bowe has been with the Buckeyes for the past five seasons, including the last two as a senior associate head coach.
Armstrong, 21, announced his decision to turn pro in April following a massively successful showing at the U.S. International Team Trials, forgoing his final two seasons of NCAA eligibility.
“Over these past few years, I have built a strong connection with my sprint coach, Matt Bowe,” Armstrong said in a statement. “There is open communication and respect between me and Coach Matt, and that is exactly what I must have in order to achieve the goals I have set. I love the sport of swimming, and when you love what you do and you truly trust your coach to always have your best interest at heart, it is so much easier to work hard and strive to give Coach Matt my very best.
“Coach Matt holds me accountable and trusts me to do what is expected of me. I am fully convinced that Coach Matt will do everything in his power to help me reach my goals; therefore, I will be joining Matt Bowe at Cal Berkeley to train professionally.”
At the U.S. Trials last month in Greensboro, Armstrong broke the world record in the men’s 50 backstroke (23.71), won the 100 back and also qualified to swim on the American men’s 400 freestyle relay by placing fourth in the 100 free.
In that 100 back victory, Armstrong beat 2016 Olympic champion and current world record holder Ryan Murphy head-to-head. Murphy has been the standard in American men’s backstroke swimming for the better part of the last decade, and Armstrong expressed his excitement to join his rival-turned-training mate at Berkeley.
“With Coach Matt having the ability to remain my coach, and me being able to train with Ryan Murphy and with the rest of the amazing Cal athletes, this is an opportunity that I simply could not pass up. I truly admire and respect Ryan Murphy, and I am BEYOND excited for this opportunity and am ready to start this next exciting chapter in my life.”
Armstrong also noted he’s familiar with Cal coach Dave Durden, who was the head men’s coach last summer on the U.S. Olympic team that Armstrong was a part of.
“While training in Hawaii and in Tokyo, I had the privilege of meeting and getting to know Cal’s Head Coach, David Durden,” said Armstrong. “Coach Durden is an amazing coach and an amazing human being.”
In addition to Murphy, Cal has an excellent men’s backstroke group that also includes reigning NCAA 200 back champion Destin Lasco, along with Daniel Carr, Bryce Mefford and Bjorn Seeliger, who all made NCAA ‘A’ finals in a backstroke event this past season.
Read Armstrong’s Full Statement Below:
As I’m sure most everyone is aware by now, I recently made the decision to retire from NCAA swimming in order to swim professionally. This decision may have come as a surprise to some, but this is something that I have been striving for for quite some time. With that being said, this decision still was not easy for me to make – change is never easy. Many lists of all of the positives and negatives were made, a lot of research was done, and I’ve had countless conversations with my friends, my teammates, and my family. The goals I have set for myself all revolve around swimming at an international level, and with Paris just around the corner, I want to concentrate on my international career.
The support I have received from my friends and teammates is simply overwhelming. To know that they are truly happy and want only the best for me means more to me than they will ever know. I cannot put into words how much it breaks my heart to leave OSU and my teammates. I will truly miss swimming with my brothers, and they will remain a huge part of my life forever.
Even though I will now be swimming professionally, I will continue to finish what is left of my degree (but at my own pace) and will graduate a PROUD Buckeye. I made a promise when I transferred to OSU that I will always lift this program up and strive to represent OSU in a positive light wherever I go. This university is like no other. Coach Bill (Dorenkott) and his staff bend over backwards for their athletes and care for each of us, and I personally believe that shows in the water. I am very blessed to have been a part of this program, and I will always hold my time spent swimming at The Ohio State University very close to my heart. I want to thank Coach Bill Dorenkott for everything. You are a big reason why I will be able to look back on my years of college swimming and smile…so thank you.
Over these past few years, I have built a strong connection with my sprint coach, Matt Bowe. There is open communication and respect between me and Coach Matt, and that is exactly what I must have in order to achieve the goals I have set. I love the sport of swimming, and when you love what you do and you truly trust your coach to always have your best interest at heart, it is so much easier to work hard and strive to give Coach Matt my very best. Coach Matt holds me accountable and trusts me to do what is expected of me. I am fully convinced that Coach Matt will do everything in his power to help me reach my goals; therefore, I will be joining Matt Bowe at Cal Berkley to train professionally.
While training in Hawaii and in Tokyo, I had the privilege of meeting and getting to know Cal’s Head Coach, David Durden. Coach Durden is an amazing coach and an amazing human being. With Coach Matt having the ability to remain my coach, and me being able to train with Ryan Murphy and with the rest of the amazing Cal athletes, this is an opportunity that I simply could not pass up. I truly admire and respect Ryan Murphy, and I am BEYOND excited for this opportunity and am ready to start this next exciting chapter in my life.