World Record Holder Hunter Armstrong Following Coach Matt Bowe To Cal

Olympic gold medalist and newly-minted world record holder Hunter Armstrong will join the pro group at the University of California and move on from his training base at Ohio State University.

Armstrong is heading to Cal to remain with his primary coach at OSU, Matt Bowe, who was named the new assistant coach with the Golden Bears on Tuesday. Bowe has been with the Buckeyes for the past five seasons, including the last two as a senior associate head coach.

Armstrong, 21, announced his decision to turn pro in April following a massively successful showing at the U.S. International Team Trials, forgoing his final two seasons of NCAA eligibility.

“Over these past few years, I have built a strong connection with my sprint coach, Matt Bowe,” Armstrong said in a statement. “There is open communication and respect between me and Coach Matt, and that is exactly what I must have in order to achieve the goals I have set. I love the sport of swimming, and when you love what you do and you truly trust your coach to always have your best interest at heart, it is so much easier to work hard and strive to give Coach Matt my very best.

“Coach Matt holds me accountable and trusts me to do what is expected of me. I am fully convinced that Coach Matt will do everything in his power to help me reach my goals; therefore, I will be joining Matt Bowe at Cal Berkeley to train professionally.”

At the U.S. Trials last month in Greensboro, Armstrong broke the world record in the men’s 50 backstroke (23.71), won the 100 back and also qualified to swim on the American men’s 400 freestyle relay by placing fourth in the 100 free.

In that 100 back victory, Armstrong beat 2016 Olympic champion and current world record holder Ryan Murphy head-to-head. Murphy has been the standard in American men’s backstroke swimming for the better part of the last decade, and Armstrong expressed his excitement to join his rival-turned-training mate at Berkeley.

“With Coach Matt having the ability to remain my coach, and me being able to train with Ryan Murphy and with the rest of the amazing Cal athletes, this is an opportunity that I simply could not pass up. I truly admire and respect Ryan Murphy, and I am BEYOND excited for this opportunity and am ready to start this next exciting chapter in my life.”

Armstrong also noted he’s familiar with Cal coach Dave Durden, who was the head men’s coach last summer on the U.S. Olympic team that Armstrong was a part of.

“While training in Hawaii and in Tokyo, I had the privilege of meeting and getting to know Cal’s Head Coach, David Durden,” said Armstrong. “Coach Durden is an amazing coach and an amazing human being.”

In addition to Murphy, Cal has an excellent men’s backstroke group that also includes reigning NCAA 200 back champion Destin Lasco, along with Daniel Carr, Bryce Mefford and Bjorn Seeliger, who all made NCAA ‘A’ finals in a backstroke event this past season.

