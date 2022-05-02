NCAA Champion, Pan Ams Gold Medalist Daniel Carr Announces Retirement

NCAA Champion Daniel Carr has announced his retirement from competitive swimming via his Instagram account yesterday. Carr competed at the U.S. World Championships Trials this past week, finishing 5th in the 100 back and 8th in the 50 back.

After 17 years of competitive swimming, the time has come for me to retire. I’m so stoked to start the next chapter in my life with the person I love most. On to the next ✈️

Carr had a phenomenal NCAA career with Cal, using all 5 years of eligibility he was permitted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. During those 5 years, Carr helped Cal win the 2019 and 2022 NCAA Championships, as well as the 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 Pac-12 Championships. Individually, Carr was a two-time Pac-12 champion, winning the 200 back and 200 IM at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships. He was also a key relay contributor for the Bears, having swum on 12 Pac-12 winning relays during his career. He also was on Cal’s 200 free relay at the 2021 NCAA Championships, helping the team win and set a new school record with an 18.51 split.

He was also a member of Cal’s 200 free relay at the 2022 NCAAs, which re-broke the school record and tied the Pac-12 record. Carr helped the 200 medley relay to a 3rd place finish in a new school record as well. Individually, Carr finished 3rd in the 200 back and 12th in the 100 back at the 2022 NCAA Championships. He is the 10th-fastest performer all-time in the SCY 200 back with his personal best of 1:37.87.

Outside of his NCAA accomplishments, Carr represented the U.S. at the 2019 Pan American Games, where he would win 3 Gold medals. He claimed victory in the men’s 100 back and 200 back, and led-off the winning 4×100 medley relay.

In terms of helping Cal to their NCAA team title in 2019, Carr played a critical role. In prelims of the 100 back at that meet, Carr was granted a re-swim after a failure to remove the backstroke wedge mid-race caused Carr to mess up his turn at the 50. He would go on to swim fast enough in the re-swim to qualify for the ‘A’ final, giving Cal some much needed points as they tried to dethrone Texas. The swim was so good in fact that Cal head coach Dave Durden slipped on the deck while celebrating, which you can see in the video below: