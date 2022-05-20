2022 Aussie Championships: Women’s 800 Free Relay Sets Itself Apart

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight we saw an inspiring performance by Ariarne Titmus in the women’s 200m freestyle at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships.

The 21-year-old Dean Boxall–trained star pumped out a massive time of 1:53.31 to check in with the third-fastest 2free performance in history. The only swims that score higher are represented by now-retired Italian World Record Holder Federica Pellegrini‘s 1:52.98 World Record from 2009 and Titmus’ own 1:53.09 from last year’s national championships.

Looking at the bigger picture, Titmus led a slew of top-notch performances in tonight’s final, as on-fire 18-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan also turned some heads with yet another personal best.

The St. Peters Western ace got to the wall in a time of 1:54.94, a mark representing her first-ever 2free outing under the 1:55 threshold. Entering this meet O’Callgahan owned a personal best of 1:55.11 from the 2020 Olympic Games, so the teen managed to slice another .17 off of that time to snag silver.

Sliding into the third slot in the final was two-time Olympian Madi Wilson in 1:55.86, while 25-year-old Kiah Melverton claimed the fourth place spot in 1:55.94.

Collectively, the top four finishers tonight would produce a combined time of 7:40.05, a relay time that would result in a new World Record if swum together.

Currently, the WR in the women’s 800m free relay stands at 7:40.33, set by China at the Tokyo Olympic Games in what was an upset victory over the Australians, who ended up finishing third in 7:41.29 (the U.S. slid in for second in 7:40.73).

Coming into those Games, the world record stood at the 7:41.50 Australia set two years prior at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships. There in Gwangju, the combination of Titmus (1:54.27), Wilson (1:56.73), Brianna Throssell (1:55.60) and Emma McKeon (1:54.90) registered a winning effort to lower the previous all-time mark of 7:42.08, set by China in 2009.

Even if we factor out Titmus, who will not swim at the World Championships, second through fifth at the Australian Trials would finish with a combined time of 7:42.84.

In contrast, at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials meet held last month, the top four women’s 200m freestyle finishers included Katie Ledecky (1:55.15), Claire Weinstein (1:57.08), Leah Smith (1:57.44) and Hali Flickinger (1:57.53). Those four combined add up to 7:47.20.

*Excluding Ariarne Titmus, who won’t swim at the World Championships

With these times, on paper, Australia holds a significant advantage over the United States.

China remains a very real threat, especially after Tang Muhan (1:54.26) and Yang Junxuan (1:54.48) posted a pair of scintillating times back in late September. But after China’s trials meet was called off, it’s difficult to know where they stand one month out from Worlds.