2022 Australian Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Who will qualify for the 2022 World Championships on day 3 of Australian Trials? Follow along live as we get into the day 3 finals. Today’s session will feature the women’s 200 free, 200 breast, and 100 back, along with the men’s 200 IM, 50 back, 100 breast, and 800 freestyle.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:55.11 – Mollie O’Callaghan (2021)

Australian Record: 1:53.09 – Ariarne Titmus (2021)

Commonwealth Record: 1:53.09 – Ariarne Titmus (2021)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66

Top 8:

Ariarne Titmus – 1:54.31 Mollie O’Callaghan – 1:54.94 Madi Wilson – 1:55.86 Kiah Melverton – 1:55.94 Leah Neale – 1:56.10 Lani Pallister – 1:56.28 Brianna Throssell – 1:56.34 Meg Harris – 1:56.82

Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus didn’t waste any time during this race, opening it up with a sub-world-record split of 55.60 on the first 100. She was ahead of Federica Pellegrini’s pace until the last lap but didn’t quite hold on and swam a 1:53.31.

This swim by Titmus is the new fastest swim in the world this season and the only sub-1:54 swimmer thus far. Titmus confirmed after the race that she won’t be going to World Championships this summer, opting instead for the Commonwealth Games.

That means that it will likely be Mollie O’Callaghan and Madi Wilson racing the 200 freestyle for Australia at World Championships. O’Callaghan swam a new best time of 1:54.94 to crack her former best of 1:55.11. That swim is quicker than her former world junior but won’t count as a new WJR because she is 18 years old.

Madi Wilson, who raced the 200 free in Tokyo and is a staple of the Australian freestyle relays got into the wall in a 1:55.86 to slightly trail the 1:56.39 she delivered in the Tokyo final last year for 8th place. Wilson’s fastest-ever time is a 1:55.68 from last year’s Olympic Trials.

Distance swimmers Kiah Melverton and Lani Pallister, who qualified in the 800 freestyle, along with Olympic bronze medalist Leah Neale will likely also get a bid here for the relay.

MEN’S 200 IM FINALS

World Record: 1:54.00 -Ryan Lochte (2011)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos (2021)

Australian Record: 1:55.72 – Mitch Larkin (2019)

Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28 – Duncan Scott (2021)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:59.76

Top 8:

Brendon Smith – 1:58.59 Se-Bom Lee – 1:59.48 Joshua Collett – 2:00.59 Mitch Larkin – 2:01.06 David Schlicht – 2:01.44 Gabriel Gorgas – 2:02.28 Marco Soesanto – 2:03.32 William Petric – 2:02.82

Brendon Smith nearly exactly matched his prelims swim from the Olympic Games here, hitting a 1:58.59 compared to the 1:8.57 PB he hit last year in Tokyo. The 400 IM Olympic medalist is now the Australian champion in the event and will contest the event in Budapest this summer.

Smith was slightly faster than his time at Trials in 2021, where he swam a 1:58.57. The other 400 IM Olympic, Se-Bom Lee was the only other man here under 2 minutes in the 2 minutes, hitting a 1:59.48 to beat the FINA A cut and qualify for Worlds.

The 200 IM Olympian Mitch Larkin, who holds the Australian record in this event at a 1:56.72, was first at the 100 with a 55.77 split, but couldn’t hold onto the lead. Larkin wound up slipping out of podium contention at the end and swam a 2:01.06, while Joshua Collett hit a 2:00.59 for third.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoriya Gunes (2015)

Australian Record: 2:20.54 – Leisel Jones (2006)

Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91

Top 8:

Jenna Strauch – 2:23.26 Abbey Harkin – 2:24.85 Taylor McKeown – 2:25.32 Matilda Smith – 2:26.17 Mikayla Smith – 2:26.69 Ashleigh Oberekar – 2:26.89 Ella Ramsay – 2:31.29 Reidel Smith – 2:31.62

Top seed Jenna Strauch and Mikayla Smith were the leaders on the first leg of this race, swimming a 32.78 and a 32.22, respectively. Strauch gained control by the 100-meter mark with a 1:08.77 split and extended her lead into the final, ending with a 2:23.26.

Strauch has now won both the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke, earning a nod in both events. Strauch finished 9th last year at the Olympics with a 2:24.25 and has surpassed that time here at Trials. Harkin also raced this event in Tokyo and placed 17th in prelims with a 2:24.71, just missing the semi-finals.

Mikayla Smith didn’t manage to keep that early lead and finished this race in 5th place overall with a 2:26.69. Instead, Abbey Harkin added a second second-place finish at this meet with a 2:24.85 to undercut the FINA A cut as well.

Taylor McKeown, a 2016 Olympian, was under the FINA A cut of 2:25.91 with a 2:25.32, meaning that she’s put herself into contention for a Commonwealth Games bid. Matilda Smith was next with a 2:26.17, followed by Mikayla Smith (2:26.69).

MEN’S 50 BACK FINALS

World Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022)

World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Australian Record: 24.54 – Ben Treffers (2014)

Commonwealth Record: 24.04 – Liam Tancock (2009)

Top 8:

Isaac Cooper – 24.44 Ben Armbruster – 25.13 Bradley Woodward – 25.35 James Bayliss – 25.61 Ty Hartwell – 25.69 Andrew Rice – 25.76 Abeya Harrison – 25.77 Joshua Edwards-Smith – 25.90

Isaac Cooper said in a post-race interview that he knew he had what it took to crack the Australian record in this event. He was right.

Cooper put up a 24.44 to win the Australian title and improved upon Ben Treffers’ 24.54 NR from back in 2014. Cooper won’t automatically qualify for the World Championships because the 50 back is not a selection event, but this swim might get him consideration.

Cooper will also be back later on to race the 100 backstroke where he’s the second seed with a 53.43 to Mitch Larkin’s 52.75.

Ben Armbruster held onto his second-place position and undercut his prelims time of 25.34 with a 25.13. That means that Cooper remained the only sub-25 swimmer in the field.

Bradley Woodward and James Bayliss were just outside of the top 2, hitting a 25.35 and a 25.61, respectively, while Ty Hartwell rounded out the top in a 25.69. Notably, is one of the top 2 swimmers doesn’t get nominated here, 200 backstroke winner Joshua Edwards-Smith could potentially get a shot at racing this event.

