2021 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 Prelims Preview

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The women’s 100 back is one of the most highly anticipated races of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. And it’s happening today.

Former World Record holder Regan Smith tops the start lists with the fastest entry time. Today we will see her response to Kaylee McKeown‘s 57.45 which she posted the other day at the Australian Olympic Trials to break Smith’s World Record. The 100 back field is deep, headed next by 2016 Olympian Olivia Smoliga, Alabama’s Rhyan White, Kathleen Baker and Phoebe Bacon. There is just no telling how fast they will push each other to go.

Notably, Baker is dealing with a foot fracture and its still unclear how much that may affect her in the race. And 6th seed Claire Curzan scratched the event, presumably to rest up for her 100 fly final tonight.

In the men’s 200 free, Andrew Seliskar and Townley Haas are seeded 1-2, separated by .20. This event is always an exciting race, with the 4×200 free relay spots up for grabs.

The 200 free will also be Caeleb Dressel‘s first event of the meet. While he is ranked 11th, that relay spot is still very much a possibility for Dressel. He’ll vie for it alongside Seliskar and Maxime Rooney in heat 7. 400 free champion Kieran Smith tops heat 5. Like Dressel, Ryan Lochte will be kicking of his 2021 Olympic Trials lineup with the race, out in heat two. 4th seed Dean Farris scratched the event.

World Record holder Lilly King steps up to race on the Omaha Trials stage for the first time this meet in the women’s 100 breast. While she is seeded first with a substantial lead, veteran Annie Lazor and 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby may have a tight race here alongside 4th seed Molly Hannis.

Another big race to watch is the men’s 100 back where 2016 Olympian Ryan Murphy will face off with Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas. Olympic veteran Matt Grevers is seeded 3rd.

The final event of the prelims session, the women’s 400 free, will feature defending Olympic champion Katie Ledecky. Going into this weekend, Ledecky owed the top 7 fastest 400 meter freestyle times in history, although Australia’s Ariarne Titmus just came within half a second of Ledecky’s World Record in this event. While Ledecky is pretty untouchable on the American stage, her swim in response to Titmus will be exciting. Leah Smith is seeded second by 2 seconds.