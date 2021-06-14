Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Curzan on Managing First Olympic Trials Nerves

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48 (2016)
  • American Record: Dana Vollmer – 55.98 (2012)
  • US Open Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.20 (2021)
  • World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.20 (2021)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia – 56.48
  • Wave I Cut: 1:00.69
  • Wave II Cut: 59.59
  1. Torri Huske (AAC), 55.78 AR
  2. Claire Curzan (TAC), 56.81
  3. Kelsi Dahlia (CARD), 56.91
  4. Kate Douglass (UVA), 57.07
  5. Katie McLaughlin (CAL), 57.63
  6. Regan Smith (RIPT), 57.73
  7. Olivia Bray (TXLA), 58.07
  8. Aly Tetzloff (WOLF), 58.21

18-year-old Torri Huske blew the doors off the first semi-final of the women’s 100 fly, scorching her way to a new American Record in a time of 55.78, lowering the nine-year-old mark of 55.98 set by Dana Vollmer at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Huske, who turns 19 and is therefore ineligible to break the World Junior Record, entered the meet with a best time of 56.69, set in April.

