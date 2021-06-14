Ariarne Titmus Scares Pellegrini’s 200 Free WR With 1:53.09 Aussie Record

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Saturday, June 12th – Thursday, June 17th
- South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Adelaide, Australia
- Sole Olympic-Qualifying Opportunity
- 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Nomination Criteria
- Meet Site
- Final Start List
- Live results
- Qualifying Criteria
- Day 3 Finals Live Stream (Amazon Prime required)
Ariarne Titmus collected gold in the women’s 200 freestyle at 2021 Australian Olympic Trials with a 1:53.09. That time is also an improvement upon her own Australian record in the event of 1:54.27 which she set back in 2019. Along with it being an Australian record, the swim for Titmus is also a new Australian All-Comer and Commonwealth record.
Ariarne Titmus 200 Freestyle Split Comparison:
|2021 Australian Olympic Trials
|2019 World Championships
|50
|26.81
|26.90
|100
|55.55
|55.84
|150
|1:24.64
|1:25.01
|200
|1:53.09
|1:54.27
Not only is Titmus the fastest Australian in the history of the event, but she is also now the second-fastest woman in the world in history. She has jumped up from her former 5th place rank and now sits at #2 behind world record holder Federica Pellegrini who holds the mark at a 1:52.98 from over a decade ago at the 2009 World Championships.
All-Time Long Course Women’s 200 Freestyle Performers
- Federica Pellegrini – 1:52.98 (2009)
- Ariarne Titmus – 1:53.09 (2021)
- Allison Schmitt – 1:53.61 (2012)
- Katie Ledecky – 1:53.73 (2016)
- Sarah Sjostrom – 1:54.08 (2016)
With the 2nd fastest time in history, Titmus now sits atop the world ranking this season in the event and is more than a second faster than Katie Ledecky‘s 2nd ranked swim of 1:54.40.
Titmus was well under the Olympic qualifying mark of 1:56.82 which means that she has now added her name to the 2021 Australian Olympic roster in the 200 freestyle. That means that she’s now qualified for 2 events at the Games, having won the 400 freestyle in Australian record time of 3:56.90.
Titmus won the silver medal at the 2019 World Championships with a 1:54.66 to Federica Pellegrini‘s 1:54.22 but was faster as she swam the opening leg of the 4×200 freestyle relay. Titmus opened up the Australian relay with a 1:54.27 record which set up Emma McKeon, Brianna Throssell, and Madi Wilson to continue on and lower the world record in the event to a 7:41.50.
At 2021 Olympic Trials, Emma McKeon followed Titmus in the final with an Olympic-qualifying swim of 1:54.74 while Madi Wilson looks to have qualified for the 4×200 relay in Tokyo with a 1:55.68 for bronze. Considering that they can take up to 6 women in the event to give them prelim relay swimmers, 4th place finisher Leah Neale (1:56.08) and co-5th place Meg Harris (1:56.29) and place Mollie O’Callaghan (1:56.29) could also be named to the team considering their sub-qualifying time swims.
!!!!!! What a race! Any chance of a splits comparison with pellegrini’s WR?
https://www.omegatiming.com/File/0001090B0031000000FFFFFFFFFFFF01.pdf
Titmus: 26.81/28.74/29.09/28.45
Pellegrini: 27.34/28.26/28.78/28.60
She finished faster than Pellegrini who had a magical suit!
Do you think it’s a better swim than Pellegrini’s WR swim and Allison Schmitt’s London swim?
Thank you! AT has got this!!
Honestly even though it just missed the WR this is the swim of the trials for me so far given how long this record has and still stands
I hooted and hollered lemme tell you