Ariarne Titmus Scares Pellegrini’s 200 Free WR With 1:53.09 Aussie Record

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

Ariarne Titmus collected gold in the women’s 200 freestyle at 2021 Australian Olympic Trials with a 1:53.09. That time is also an improvement upon her own Australian record in the event of 1:54.27 which she set back in 2019. Along with it being an Australian record, the swim for Titmus is also a new Australian All-Comer and Commonwealth record.

Ariarne Titmus 200 Freestyle Split Comparison:

2021 Australian Olympic Trials 2019 World Championships 50 26.81 26.90 100 55.55 55.84 150 1:24.64 1:25.01 200 1:53.09 1:54.27

Not only is Titmus the fastest Australian in the history of the event, but she is also now the second-fastest woman in the world in history. She has jumped up from her former 5th place rank and now sits at #2 behind world record holder Federica Pellegrini who holds the mark at a 1:52.98 from over a decade ago at the 2009 World Championships.

All-Time Long Course Women’s 200 Freestyle Performers

With the 2nd fastest time in history, Titmus now sits atop the world ranking this season in the event and is more than a second faster than Katie Ledecky‘s 2nd ranked swim of 1:54.40.

Titmus was well under the Olympic qualifying mark of 1:56.82 which means that she has now added her name to the 2021 Australian Olympic roster in the 200 freestyle. That means that she’s now qualified for 2 events at the Games, having won the 400 freestyle in Australian record time of 3:56.90.

Titmus won the silver medal at the 2019 World Championships with a 1:54.66 to Federica Pellegrini‘s 1:54.22 but was faster as she swam the opening leg of the 4×200 freestyle relay. Titmus opened up the Australian relay with a 1:54.27 record which set up Emma McKeon, Brianna Throssell, and Madi Wilson to continue on and lower the world record in the event to a 7:41.50.

At 2021 Olympic Trials, Emma McKeon followed Titmus in the final with an Olympic-qualifying swim of 1:54.74 while Madi Wilson looks to have qualified for the 4×200 relay in Tokyo with a 1:55.68 for bronze. Considering that they can take up to 6 women in the event to give them prelim relay swimmers, 4th place finisher Leah Neale (1:56.08) and co-5th place Meg Harris (1:56.29) and place Mollie O’Callaghan (1:56.29) could also be named to the team considering their sub-qualifying time swims.