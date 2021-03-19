Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day Three

Queens continued to outperform the psych sheet on Friday morning, picking up an extra 34 points in the 500 free and 100 back. Colorado Mesa had a strong morning across the board, improving 22 points with gains in the 100 back, 100 breast, and diving. Biola’s freshman breaststroker had a big swim in prelims of the 100 breast, finishing third to add 16 potential points to the Eagles’ score. Tampa also picked up 16 in breaststroke but netted +14 for the morning.

At the other end of the scale, Western Colorado (-10), Wingate (-14), UIndy (-16), and Lindenwood (-26) had a few misses from their psych sheet seedings.

Women’s Ups/Downs

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relays Up Relays Down
Queens (NC) 9 3 1 0
Drury 4 4 1 0
Lindenwood 4 2 1 0
Grand Valley 3 5 0 1
West Florida 3 0 0 1
Tampa 2 4 1 0
Delta State 2 2 0 1
Indianapolis 2 1 1 0
Nova Southeastern 2 1 0 0
St. Cloud State 2 1 0 0
Carson-Newman 2 0 1 0
Wingate 1 4 1 0
Colorado Mesa 1 3 1 0
Indiana Univ of PA 1 2 0 0
Biola 1 0 0 0
Truman State 1 0 0 0
Augustana 0 1 0 0
Concordia Irvine 0 1 0 0
Emmanuel 0 1 0 0
Northern Michigan 0 1 0 0
Saginaw Valley 0 1 0 0
University of Mary 0 1 0 0
Wayne State 0 1 0 0
West Chester 0 1 0 0

500 Freestyle

Team Ups Downs Total
Drury 3 2 5
Queens (NC) 3 2 5
Lindenwood 1 1 2
Wingate 1 0 1
Grand Valley 0 2 2
Augustana 0 1 1

100 Back

Team Ups Downs Total
Queens (NC) 3 1 4
Drury 1 0 1
Grand Valley 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 0 2 2
Concordia Irvine 0 1 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1
West Chester 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

100 Breast

Team Ups Downs Total
Lindenwood 1 1 2
Tampa 1 1 2
Biola 1 0 1
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Truman State 1 0 1
Wingate 0 3 3
Indiana Univ of PA 0 2 2
Grand Valley 0 1 1

200 Fly

Team Ups Downs Total
Delta State 2 0 2
Queens (NC) 2 0 2
Tampa 1 2 3
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Drury 0 2 2
Emmanuel 0 1 1
Grand Valley 0 1 1
Nova Southeastern 0 1 1
University of Mary 0 1 1

3-Meter Diving

Team Ups Downs Total
West Florida 3 0 3
Grand Valley 2 1 3
St. Cloud State 2 1 3
Lindenwood 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 0 1 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Indianapolis 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1
Saginaw Valley 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1

800 Freestyle Relay

Team Ups Downs Total
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Tampa 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Grand Valley 0 1 1
West Florida 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Queens (NC) 314.5 203 166 683.5
Drury 232 105 114 451
Indianapolis 206 73 112 391
Lindenwood 193 86 77 356
Tampa 119 73 40 232
Wingate 116 56 88 260
Delta State 115 48 27 190
Grand Valley 111 81 40 232
Nova Southeastern 109 39 32 180
West Florida 106 59 30 195
Carson-Newman 99 48 39 186
Colorado Mesa 76 67 67 210
Indiana Univ of PA 71 31 33 135
Augustana 15 2 3 20
Northern Michigan 11 3 0 14
McKendree 11 0 0 11
Biola 9 16 19 44
Saginaw Valley 9 1 0 10
St. Cloud State 8 27 0 35
Wayne State 6 5 0 11
University of Mary 5.5 2 0 7.5
Saint Leo 5.5 0 0 5.5
Lewis 3.5 0 9 12.5
Florida Tech 3 0 0 3
Lenoir-Rhyne 1 0 0 1
Truman State 0 14 3 17
West Chester 0 1 14 15
Concordia Irvine 0 10 0 10
CS Mines 0 0 5 5
Emmanuel 0 5 0 5

 

 

 

 

