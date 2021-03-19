2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day Three

Queens continued to outperform the psych sheet on Friday morning, picking up an extra 34 points in the 500 free and 100 back. Colorado Mesa had a strong morning across the board, improving 22 points with gains in the 100 back, 100 breast, and diving. Biola’s freshman breaststroker had a big swim in prelims of the 100 breast, finishing third to add 16 potential points to the Eagles’ score. Tampa also picked up 16 in breaststroke but netted +14 for the morning.

At the other end of the scale, Western Colorado (-10), Wingate (-14), UIndy (-16), and Lindenwood (-26) had a few misses from their psych sheet seedings.

Women’s Ups/Downs

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relays Up Relays Down Queens (NC) 9 3 1 0 Drury 4 4 1 0 Lindenwood 4 2 1 0 Grand Valley 3 5 0 1 West Florida 3 0 0 1 Tampa 2 4 1 0 Delta State 2 2 0 1 Indianapolis 2 1 1 0 Nova Southeastern 2 1 0 0 St. Cloud State 2 1 0 0 Carson-Newman 2 0 1 0 Wingate 1 4 1 0 Colorado Mesa 1 3 1 0 Indiana Univ of PA 1 2 0 0 Biola 1 0 0 0 Truman State 1 0 0 0 Augustana 0 1 0 0 Concordia Irvine 0 1 0 0 Emmanuel 0 1 0 0 Northern Michigan 0 1 0 0 Saginaw Valley 0 1 0 0 University of Mary 0 1 0 0 Wayne State 0 1 0 0 West Chester 0 1 0 0

500 Freestyle

Team Ups Downs Total Drury 3 2 5 Queens (NC) 3 2 5 Lindenwood 1 1 2 Wingate 1 0 1 Grand Valley 0 2 2 Augustana 0 1 1

100 Back

Team Ups Downs Total Queens (NC) 3 1 4 Drury 1 0 1 Grand Valley 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 2 2 Concordia Irvine 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 West Chester 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

100 Breast

Team Ups Downs Total Lindenwood 1 1 2 Tampa 1 1 2 Biola 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Truman State 1 0 1 Wingate 0 3 3 Indiana Univ of PA 0 2 2 Grand Valley 0 1 1

200 Fly

Team Ups Downs Total Delta State 2 0 2 Queens (NC) 2 0 2 Tampa 1 2 3 Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Drury 0 2 2 Emmanuel 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1 University of Mary 0 1 1

3-Meter Diving

Team Ups Downs Total West Florida 3 0 3 Grand Valley 2 1 3 St. Cloud State 2 1 3 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 Saginaw Valley 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1

800 Freestyle Relay

Team Ups Downs Total Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Tampa 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 West Florida 0 1 1

Projected Standings