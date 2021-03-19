Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day Three

As we begin to close in on the final sessions of the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships, the battle between past champions Queens and Drury is still alive. Queens had a huge day on Thursday, and scored about on par with expectations Friday morning. While the Royals gained 21 points in the 500 free, they had a few misses in the back, breast, and fly, including a DQ, to come out more or less as expected for the day. Drury was net 8 points in the red, owing mainly to the #1 seed in the 100 back failing to make the A final.

Florida Southern picked up 28 points on the morning, outscoring the psych sheet in everything but the breast. Delta State was up 16; Henderson State and Wayne State, 13 and 12, respectively.

Double-digit misses went to Colorado Mesa (-10), Lindenwood (-16), UIndy (-21), and Grand Valley (-22).

Men’s Ups/Downs

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relays Up Relays Down
Queens (NC) 7 1 1 0
Drury 4 5 1 0
Indianapolis 3 1 1 0
McKendree 2 2 1 0
Wingate 2 2 1 0
Lindenwood 2 1 1 0
Delta State 2 1 0 1
Florida Southern 2 1 0 1
Missouri S&T 1 3 1 0
Northern Michigan 1 2 0 1
Emmanuel 1 1 0 0
Colorado Mesa 1 0 0 0
Findlay 1 0 0 0
Florida Tech 1 0 0 0
Henderson State 1 0 0 0
Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 0 0
Grand Valley 0 2 1 0
Nova Southeastern 0 2 0 0
Wayne State 0 2 0 0
CS Mines 0 1 0 0
Fresno Pacific 0 1 0 0
Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 0 0
Lewis 0 1 0 0
Tampa 0 1 0 0
Truman State 0 1 0 0

500 Freestyle

Team Ups Downs Total
Queens (NC) 3 0 3
Indianapolis 2 0 2
Wingate 1 2 3
Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 1
McKendree 1 0 1
Drury 0 1 1
Emmanuel 0 1 1
Florida Southern 0 1 1
Grand Valley 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1

100 Back

Team Ups Downs Total
Delta State 2 0 2
Drury 1 2 3
Findlay 1 0 1
Florida Southern 1 0 1
Florida Tech 1 0 1
Henderson State 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Fresno Pacific 0 1 1
Indianapolis 0 1 1
McKendree 0 1 1
Missouri S&T 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1

100 Breast

Team Ups Downs Total
Drury 1 1 2
McKendree 1 1 2
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Emmanuel 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
Northern Michigan 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Missouri S&T 0 2 2
Nova Southeastern 0 2 2
Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 1
Truman State 0 1 1

200 Fly

Team Ups Downs Total
Drury 2 1 3
Queens (NC) 2 1 3
Florida Southern 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
Missouri S&T 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
CS Mines 0 1 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Grand Valley 0 1 1
Lewis 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1

800 Freestyle Relay

Team Ups Downs Total
Drury 1 0 1
Grand Valley 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
McKendree 1 0 1
Missouri S&T 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Florida Southern 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Queens (NC) 317 151 87 555
Drury 270.5 122 142 534.5
Lindenwood 177 60 103 340
McKendree 167 64.5 90 321.5
Indianapolis 161 72 140 373
Delta State 152.5 49 82 283.5
Wayne State 113 15 22 150
Wingate 110 65 62 237
Grand Valley 107 33 78 218
Colorado Mesa 65 12 43 120
Missouri S&T 55 51.5 41 147.5
Nova Southeastern 54 6 42 102
Northern Michigan 52 39 43 134
Florida Southern 49 45 9 103
Findlay 21 20 0 41
Carson-Newman 20 0 22 42
Henderson State 17 13 0 30
Saint Leo 15 0 5 20
Emmanuel 13 29 28 70
Utexas-Permian Basin 9 0 15 24
Lewis 9 1 0 10
Lenoir-Rhyne 8 2 0 10
St. Cloud State 3 0 14 17
Tampa 3 1 0 4
Indiana Univ of PA 0 14 0 14
Florida Tech 0 12 0 12
Fresno Pacific 0 9 0 9
CS Mines 0 7 0 7
Truman State 0 7 0 7
Saginaw Valley 0 0 5 5

 

 

