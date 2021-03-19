2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day Three

As we begin to close in on the final sessions of the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships, the battle between past champions Queens and Drury is still alive. Queens had a huge day on Thursday, and scored about on par with expectations Friday morning. While the Royals gained 21 points in the 500 free, they had a few misses in the back, breast, and fly, including a DQ, to come out more or less as expected for the day. Drury was net 8 points in the red, owing mainly to the #1 seed in the 100 back failing to make the A final.

Florida Southern picked up 28 points on the morning, outscoring the psych sheet in everything but the breast. Delta State was up 16; Henderson State and Wayne State, 13 and 12, respectively.

Double-digit misses went to Colorado Mesa (-10), Lindenwood (-16), UIndy (-21), and Grand Valley (-22).

Men’s Ups/Downs

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relays Up Relays Down Queens (NC) 7 1 1 0 Drury 4 5 1 0 Indianapolis 3 1 1 0 McKendree 2 2 1 0 Wingate 2 2 1 0 Lindenwood 2 1 1 0 Delta State 2 1 0 1 Florida Southern 2 1 0 1 Missouri S&T 1 3 1 0 Northern Michigan 1 2 0 1 Emmanuel 1 1 0 0 Colorado Mesa 1 0 0 0 Findlay 1 0 0 0 Florida Tech 1 0 0 0 Henderson State 1 0 0 0 Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 0 0 Grand Valley 0 2 1 0 Nova Southeastern 0 2 0 0 Wayne State 0 2 0 0 CS Mines 0 1 0 0 Fresno Pacific 0 1 0 0 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 0 0 Lewis 0 1 0 0 Tampa 0 1 0 0 Truman State 0 1 0 0

500 Freestyle

Team Ups Downs Total Queens (NC) 3 0 3 Indianapolis 2 0 2 Wingate 1 2 3 Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Drury 0 1 1 Emmanuel 0 1 1 Florida Southern 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1

100 Back

Team Ups Downs Total Delta State 2 0 2 Drury 1 2 3 Findlay 1 0 1 Florida Southern 1 0 1 Florida Tech 1 0 1 Henderson State 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Fresno Pacific 0 1 1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 McKendree 0 1 1 Missouri S&T 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1

100 Breast

Team Ups Downs Total Drury 1 1 2 McKendree 1 1 2 Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Emmanuel 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Northern Michigan 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Missouri S&T 0 2 2 Nova Southeastern 0 2 2 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 1 Truman State 0 1 1

200 Fly

Team Ups Downs Total Drury 2 1 3 Queens (NC) 2 1 3 Florida Southern 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Missouri S&T 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 CS Mines 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 Lewis 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1

800 Freestyle Relay

Team Ups Downs Total Drury 1 0 1 Grand Valley 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Missouri S&T 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Florida Southern 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1

Projected Standings