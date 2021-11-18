2021 NC State Fall Invitational: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 NC State Fall Invitational

November 18-20, 2021

9:30 AM Prelims / 5:30 PM Finals

Greensboro Aquatic Center

SCY (25y)

Live Results

Meet Mobile: 2021 NC State GAC Fall Invitational

Teams: NC State, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Stanford, James Madison (diving only), and UNC-Wilmington (diving only)

2021 NCAA Cut Lines

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Day One finals of the 2021 NC State Fall Invitational will consist of the women’s and men’s 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay.

Some of the big swims from the morning prelims session came from Andrei Minakov (19.13) in the 50 free, Emma Nordin (4:38.65) in the 500 free, and ASU teammates Leon Marchand (1:43.92) and Grant House (1:43.94) in the 200 IM.

The teams competing include hosts NC State, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, and Stanford in swimming, and James Madison and UNC-Wilmington in diving.

Women’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA A Cut: 1:28.43

NC State – 1:27.61 Stanford – 1:27.79 North Carolina – 1:29.55

The finals session opened with a pair of A-cuts for NC State and Stanford. Katharine Berkoff (22.11), Kylee Alons (21.37), Sophie Hansson (22.21), and Heather MacCausland (21.92) overcame an early lead by the Cardinal and combined for a winning 1:27.61. Torri Huske took it out in 21.96 for Stanford. She was followed by Taylor Ruck (21.95), Emma Wheal (21.74), and Anna Shaw (22.14) for 1:27.79.

Grace Countie, Heidi Lowe, Sophie Lindner, and Greer Pattison of North Carolina took third place ahead of Penn State’s Catherine Stanford, Mary Brinker, Abigail Amdor, and Ellie Tiskus.

Men’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA A Cut: 1:17.07

Arizona State – 1:16.60 NC State – 1:16.76 Penn State – 1:17.40

As he did in prelims this morning, Andrei Minakov of Stanford swam a 19.13 to lead off the Cardinal relay, but this time he wasn’t the only 19-low. Jack Dolan of Arizona State went 19.12 on the first leg of the Sun Devils’ relay to hold the initial lead. Dolan was followed by Grant House (19.18), Carter Swift (19.17), and Cody Bybee (19.13) for a final time of 1:16.60, easily clearing the NCAA A-cut bar. Bybee pulled ASU past NC State to get the win.

Noah Henderson led off the NC State relay in 19.28. He turned it over to David Curtiss (19.05), Nyls Korstanje (19.06), and Giovanni Izzo (19.37). The Wolfpack also picked up an A cut for the relay, finishing in 1:16.76.

Penn State (Jake Houck, Will Roberson, Victor Baganha, and Zane Sutton) shot by Stanford to touch third with 1:17.40. Notably, Baganha split an 18.90 on the third leg of that relay.

Women’s 500 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA A cut: 4:36.30

Emma Nordin, ASU – 4:34.87 Brooke Forde, Stanford – 4:36.96 Erica Laning, ASU – 4:42.48

Emma Nordin of Arizona State was only 1.1 seconds off her best time, winning the A final in 4:34.87. She swam a steady race, splitting 53.0/55.2/55.6/55.5/55.4 for a wire-to-wire win. Stanford’s Brooke Forde was about half a body length behind Nordin through the 300 but fell off pace over the final 200 yards; she finished in second place with 4:36.96.

There was a big gap between the two leaders and the rest of the field. Erica Laning of ASU led the next wave of finishers by a body length, coming to the wall in 4:42.48. Behind her were Stanford’s Lillie Nordmann (4:43.43), NC State’s Yara Hierath (4:43.69), Duke’s Yi Xuan Chang (4:43.79), Stanford’s Regan Smith (4:43.86), and Molly Batchelor of Arizona State (4:44.46).

Men’s 500 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA A cut: 4:12.22

Julian Hill, Arizona State – 4:13.12 Preston Forst, Stanford – 4:15.54 Grant Shoults, Stanford – 4:15.75

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA A Cut: 1:54.32

Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA A Cut: 1:41.34

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA A Cut: 21.74

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA A Cut: 19.00

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA A Cut: 3:31.66

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals