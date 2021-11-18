Siobhan Haughey and Summer McIntosh Break National Records in 400 Frees

2021 ISL Playoff Match 3

Thursday, November 18th – Friday, November 19th

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More

Results

Teams Competing: Energy Standard, Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions, DC Trident

The top two finishers in the women’s 400 free both broke records on Thursday in Match #14 (Playoff #3) as part of a tight race to the wall.

Energy Standard’s Siobhan Haughey won the 400 free in 3:57.06, and Toronto’s teen phenom Summer McIntosh finished 2nd in 3:57.75.

The 3rd place finisher, Joanna Evans, very nearly got a national record as well. She finished in 4:00.15, which missed her own best time by just .01 seconds.

Hong Kong Record

Haughey’s swim smashed her previous Hong Kong national record and personal best time of 3:58.58 that was done during last year’s ISL season.

At the time, her swim was a new national record by 7 seconds.

Siobhan Haughey Siobhan Haughey New Record Old Record 100m 56.45 58.21 200m 60.64 60.57 300m 60.61 60.69 400m 59.36 59.11 3:57.06 3:58.58

The splits above show the impact of the new ISL reward system in the 400 meter race, which awards extra points (and money) for swimmers who are the front of the pack at the 100 meter mark (in the 400 free) or 200 meter mark (in the 400 IM). Haughey took out her first 100 meters in 56.45, which ranked her 2nd – behind only DC’s Leah Neale. Neale faded to 6th place, but avoided a Jackpot (not by much) and so scored the second-most points with 10.

Haughey, whose fame, and quality, rose dramatically in the first two seasons of the ISL, didn’t break 4 minutes during the regular season. She still won 2 of her 3 regular season races, and had the 3rd-best time in the league in the regular season.

The only two swimmers who had been better were, in fact, Evans and McIntosh, who swam 3:58.8 in Match #5.

Haughey broke through the barrier last week in Match #12, swimming 3:59.16 and picking up another win (she beat out Evans in that race as well).

Canadian Record

The 15-year old McIntosh, meanwhile, an age group phenom who is living up to her hype as she moves into the senior ranks, broke her own Canadian Record that was set earlier this season.

Summer McIntosh Summer McIntosh New Record Old Record 100m 56.75 57.18 200m 60.28 59.94 300m 60.79 60.84 400m 59.93 60.82 3:57.75 3:58.78

McIntosh was aggressive in her first 100 meters too, though she only was 4th at the checkpoint, limiting her scoring. The young Canadian held that speed for longer versus Haughey, who settled into her pace sooner and came back harder on the final 100 meters.

McIntosh was a 3:58.8 in Match 4, which until Haughey’s swim on Thursday was the fastest time in the league so far this season.