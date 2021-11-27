2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 17 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 6

Lane Assignments

Lanes 1 & 2: Aqua Centurions

Lanes 3 & 4: Cali Condors

Lanes 5 & 6: Toronto Titans

Lanes 7 & 8: Iron

The final match of the 2021 ISL playoffs begins today! The Cali Condors are already guaranteed to move on to the league Final next week, while the Aqua Centurions and Iron are guaranteed to end their seasons this weekend. The Toronto Titans, however, are at a crossroads. If the Titans pull off the upset and beat the Cali Condors then they will advance to the Final. If, however, the Cali Condors win then the Toronto Titans will be going home after this match. Cali Condor Caeleb Dressel will not be taking part in this match, opting to rest instead and prepare for next weekend’s Final.

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Kelsi Dahlia was well off her recent best time but still managed to get the win in the women’s 100 butterfly. Dahlia was 3rd at the 50-meter turn but came home faster than the early leader Elena di Liddo of the Aqua Centurions. Toronto’s Louise Hansson could not quite match Dahlia’s closing speed either and finished 2nd. Overall, the Condors bring in 15 points in the first event, 10 from Dahlia and 5 from Erika Brown. The Toronto Titans, meanwhile, earn just 7 points as Laura Stephens is jackpotted by Dahlia.

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Matteo Rivolta was on another level in the men’s 100 butterfly. Rivolta was just 0.09 above World Record pace at the 50-meter turn and had established a half-second lead over the field. Rivolta extended his lead to finish in a 48.64, demolishing his own Italian Record of 49.05, set here in Eindhoven earlier this month. Rivolta jackpotted 5 of the other swimmers in the race to earn a total of 24 points. Both swimmers from the Toronto Titans had their points stolen, a huge blow for their campaign. Szebasztian Szabo of the Aqua Centurions was disqualified for a non-simultaneous touch.

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Beata Nelson was out fast and was 0.05 under World Record pace at the 100-meter turn. Nelson fell off of World Record pace to ultimately finish in a 2:00.84, a full second and a half ahead of Kylie Masse of the Toronto Titans. Lisa Bratton, also of the Titans, finished 3rd to give them a total haul of 13 points, though the Condors come away with 20 points–15 for Nelson who jackpotted 3 swimmers, including both athletes from Iron, as well as 5 points for Hali Flickinger, who finished 4th.

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Team Iron benefitted from two big swims from Lorenzo Mora and Robert Glinta who finished 1-2, earning 19 points for Iron. Brodie Williams of the Cali Condors managed a 3rd-place finish though teammate Tom Peribonio placed 8th and had his points stolen by Mora. Cole Pratt and Max Litchfield earn the Toronto Titans 7 points while Leonardo de Deus earns the Aqua Centurions just 5 points.

Team Points Update

Cali Condors – 48 points Aqua Centurions – 39 points Iron – 31 points Toronto Titans – 27 points

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

The Cali Condors dominated the women’s 200 breaststroke, though in a somewhat unusual fashion. Emily Escobedo got the win, a minor upset as she gets the better of teammate Lilly King, though it was King who had the lead at the 50-meter turn. By the 100-meter turn King had fallen to 5th, and by 150 meters King was just 6th. King produced a 34.70 on the final 50, the fastest split on that leg of the race in the field by nearly a second, and surged back to 2nd place, finishing just 0.33 behind Escobedo. Toronto’s Tess Cieplucha places 3rd to give Toronto 6 points, though teammate Dominika Sztandera placed 8th and had her points stolen by Escobedo.

