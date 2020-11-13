2020 U.S. Open – Indy: Friday PM Women’s Session Live Recap

2020 U.S. OPEN Swimming Championships

Today’s afternoon session is broken into a women’s flight and a men’s flight. The women’s flight should run from about 3:30 PM to 5 PM Eastern time, with the men’s session from 7:15 PM to 9 PM Eastern. We’ll cover the men’s events in their own recap later tonight.

This afternoon, we’ll get to see former world record-holder Kathleen Baker take on a 100 back, and world champ Maggie MacNeil will swim the 100 fly.

But the race to watch might be the 200 free, where Olympian Mallory Comerford is set to battle with national teamer Gabby DeLoof and rising 17-year-old Rachel Stege.

Ally McHugh leads the 400 IM and Emily Weiss the 100 breast.

Women’s 400 IM – Timed Finals

American record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:51.79

Top 3:

Ally McHugh led the way here with her second win of the meet so far. The Penn State alumnus – now swimming with Wisconsin Aquatics – was 4:43.00 to win by three and a half seconds. McHugh exploded for a 4:34.80 back in the summer of 2018, but hasn’t been under 4:38 since then. She was 4:40.09 at about this time last year (swimming at the Greensboro Pro Swim Series), but a 4:43.00 today is a pretty solid swim considering she already swam a 1500 free just last night and a 400 free earlier today.

17-year-old Mariah Denigan was second in 4:46.57. Denigan was 4:40.6 back in that same summer of 2018 where McHugh went off. But Denigan’s swim today was easily her best swim of 2020 in this event, and the fastest she’s gone since a 4:43.4 in March of 2019.

Louisville’s Brazilian junior Maria Sumida was 4:48.6 in third. Behind her, 16-year-old Martina Peroni hit a new lifetime-best of 4:52.53 for fourth. Peroni is only about three seconds from cracking USA Swimming’s top 100 all-time for the 15-16 age group.

Women’s 100 fly – Timed Finals

American record: 55.98 – Dana Vollmer (2012)

U.S. Open record: 56.38 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:00.69

Top 3:

Women’s 200 free – Timed Finals

American record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.69

Top 3:

Women’s 100 breast – Timed Finals

American record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:10.99

Top 3:

Women’s 100 back – Timed Finals

American record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open record: 58.00 – Kathleen Baker (2018)

(2018) U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:02.69

Top 3: