2020 U.S. Open – Combined Results Friday AM

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session Two – Friday, November 13

Day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships consists of a morning session and an evening session in all nine locations. The events contested in the morning were the women’s and men’s 400m free, 200m IM, and 50m free. Below are the top 8 performers from the 9 locations combined, along with links to the complete Friday morning results at each site.

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Timed Final

  • American record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
  • U.S. Open record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:16.89

Top 8 combined:

  1. Emma Weyant, SYS – 4:10.38
  2. Paige Madden, UVA – 4:10.42
  3. Joanna Evans, TXLA – 4:11.28
  4. Erica Sullivan, SAND – 4:12.13
  5. Rachel Stege, FMC – 4:12.42
  6. Ally McHugh, WA – 4:12.48
  7. Ashley Twichell, TAC – 4:13.86
  8. Blair Stoneburg, TCA – 4:14.77

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Timed Final

  • American record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)
  • U.S. Open record: 2:08.32 – Kathleen Baker (2018)
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:17.39

Top 8 combined:

  1. Madisyn Cox, TXLA – 2:10.49
  2. Torri Huske, AAC – 2:11.18
  3. Kathleen Baker, TE – 2:12.97
  4. Alex Walsh, UVA – 2:14.10
  5. Justina Kozan, MVN – 2:14.34
  6. Julia Poole, NCS – 2:14.63
  7. Reka Gyorgy, VT – 2:14.95
  8. Kelly Pash, TEX, 2:15.06

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Timed Final

  • American record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)
  • U.S. Open record: 24.08 – Pernille Blume (2019)
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 25.99

Top 8 combined:

  1. Gretchen Walsh, NAC – 24.65
  2. Kate Douglass, UVA – 24.99
  3. Farida Osman, PRVT – 25.10
  4. Claire Curzan, TAC – 25.23
  5. Emily Barclay, UARK – 25.25
  6. Lindsay Flynn, MSA – 25.37
  7. Maggie MacNeil, UM – 25.40
  8. Mallory Comerford, CARD – 25.59

Men’s 400m Freestyle – Timed Final

  • American record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)
  • U.S. Open record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 3:57.29

Top 8 combined:

  1. Kieran Smith, FLOR – 3:48.78
  2. Marwan El Kamash, ISC – 3:48.87
  3. Kevin Callan, UM – 3:49.34
  4. Robert Freeman, FLOR – 3:51.10
  5. Alfonso Mestre, FLOR – 3:51.93
  6. Jake Mitchell, UM – 3:52.98
  7. Bobby Finke, FLOR – 3:53.39
  8. Mitch D’Arrigo, GSC – 3:53.54

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Timed Final

  • American record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
  • U.S. Open record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:04.09

Top 8 combined:

  1. Chase Kalisz, ABSC – 1:59.72
  2. Carson Foster, TEX – 1:59.82
  3. Ryan Lochte, GSC – 2:01.05
  4. Jay Litherland, DYNA – 2:01.08
  5. Sam Hoover, NCAC – 2:01.65
  6. Jake Foster, TEX – 2:02.43
  7. Jonathan Rutter, PRVT – 2:02.67
  8. Norbert Szabo, UNAT – 2:02.86

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Timed Final

  • American record:21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)
  • U.S. Open record: 21.14 – Cesar Cielo (2009)
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 23.19

Top 8 combined:

  1. Santo Condorelli, TDPS – 22.27
  2. Ryan Held, NYAC – 22.35
  3. Yusuke Legard, PRVT – 22.59
  4. Enzo Martinez Scarpe, GCS – 22.62
  5. Alberto Mestre, UNAT – 22.63
  6. Nathaniel Lile, GAME – 22.67
  7. Payton Sorenson, SUN – 22.73
  8. Luiz Gustavo Borges, UM – 22.75
Location Thursday PM Results Friday AM Results
Beaverton, OR M/W Beaverton – Session 1 M/W Beaverton – Session 2
Des Moines, IA M/W Des Moines – Session 1 M/W Des Moines – Session 2
Greensboro, NC M/W Greensboro – Session 1 M/W Greensboro – Session 2
Huntsville, AL M/W Huntsville – Session 1 M/W Huntsville – Session 2
Indianapolis, IN M/W Indy – Session 1 M/W Indy – Session 2
Irvine, CA M/W Irvine – Session 1 M/W Irvine – Session 2
Richmond, VA M/W Richmond – Session 1 M/W Richmond – Session 2
San Antonio, TX M/W San Antonio – Session 1 M/W San Antonio – Session 2
Sarasota, FL M/W Sarasota – Session 1 M/W Sarasota – Session 2

 

 

