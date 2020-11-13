2020 U.S. Open – Combined Results Friday AM

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session Two – Friday, November 13

Day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships consists of a morning session and an evening session in all nine locations. The events contested in the morning were the women’s and men’s 400m free, 200m IM, and 50m free. Below are the top 8 performers from the 9 locations combined, along with links to the complete Friday morning results at each site.

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Timed Final

American record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S. Open record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:16.89

Top 8 combined:

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Timed Final

American record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open record: 2:08.32 – Kathleen Baker (2018)

(2018) U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:17.39

Top 8 combined:

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Timed Final

American record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)

U.S. Open record: 24.08 – Pernille Blume (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 25.99

Top 8 combined:

Men’s 400m Freestyle – Timed Final

American record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 3:57.29

Top 8 combined:

Kieran Smith, FLOR – 3:48.78 Marwan El Kamash, ISC – 3:48.87 Kevin Callan, UM – 3:49.34 Robert Freeman, FLOR – 3:51.10 Alfonso Mestre, FLOR – 3:51.93 Jake Mitchell, UM – 3:52.98 Bobby Finke, FLOR – 3:53.39 Mitch D’Arrigo, GSC – 3:53.54

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Timed Final

American record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

(2011) U.S. Open record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)

(2009) U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:04.09

Top 8 combined:

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Timed Final

American record:21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open record: 21.14 – Cesar Cielo (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 23.19

Top 8 combined: