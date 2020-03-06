2020 M. Pac-12 Up/Downs: ASU, Arizona Chasing Stanford for 2nd

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships continued this morning with prelims of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Read on for the up/mid/down tracking of this morning’s preliminary events, and the impact it could have on the team standings after night 3 finals.

*NOTE: This report does not include relays.*

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Downs” to swimmers in the B final. At the Pac-12 men’s meet, only the A and B finals are scored.

TOTAL UP/DOWNS

Cal should take the lead tonight, with 14 championship finalists and 20 total scorers. ASU looks to move ahead of Arizona and close the gap on Stanford in the battle for 2nd. Arizona will also be battling to move ahead of the Cardinal tonight. Utah has double the championship finalists of USC with a chance to move into 5th.

Team Up Down Total Stanford (283.5) 5 9 14 Cal (278) 14 6 20 Arizona (257) 7 7 14 ASU (211) 8 9 17 USC (210) 2 4 6 Utah (187.5) 4 5 9

MEN’S 400 IM

Team Up Down Total Stanford (283.5) 1 2 3 Cal (278) 4 0 4 Arizona (257) 1 2 3 ASU (211) 1 4 5 USC (210) 0 0 0 Utah (187.5) 1 0 1

MEN’S 100 FLY

Team Up Down Total Stanford (283.5) 0 1 1 Cal (278) 3 3 6 Arizona (257) 1 2 3 ASU (211) 2 0 2 USC (210) 1 0 1 Utah (187.5) 1 2 3

MEN’S 200 FREE

Team Up Down Total Stanford (283.5) 1 3 4 Cal (278) 1 2 3 Arizona (257) 2 1 3 ASU (211) 4 1 5 USC (210) 0 1 1 Utah (187.5) 0 0 0

MEN’S 100 BREAST

Team Up Down Total Stanford (283.5) 2 2 4 Cal (278) 2 1 3 Arizona (257) 2 0 2 ASU (211) 0 2 2 USC (210) 0 2 2 Utah (187.5) 2 1 3

MEN’S 100 BACK