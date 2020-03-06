Nike Swim Introduces Nike HydraStrong Fabric for 2020 Performance Collection

Nike Swim introduces Nike HydraStrong, an all-new high-performance, chlorine resistant fabric built to withstand the everyday demands of high-intensity training and competition. Found in the majority of the Nike Swim performance swimwear SS20 styles including the ever-popular cutout one-piece, all-new lace-up tie back and men’s silhouettes. Nike HydraStrong is the longest lasting and most durable fabric Nike Swim has introduced.

Nike Swim conducted research across the globe among young, competitive athletes from high school to collegiate level, which revealed swimsuit longevity was a top concern among competitive swimmers. Nike HydraStrong is a chlorine resistant fabrication built for durability, fade resistance and shape retention throughout high-intensity swim training. This fabric foundation simultaneously provides a four-way stretch to enhance comfort and range of movement for the swimmer, making the SS20 performance line extremely functional.

This latest performance suit featuring Nike HydraStrong, the Nike Solid Lace Up Tie Back One Piece ($64), offers an increased range of motion and a customized fit with adjustable straps. The heavily tested chassis offers flat seams and ergonomic construction to optimize comfort without sacrificing performance.

The Nike Spectrum Brief ($44) is a key 2020 style for men, built for excellent fit and security. Utilizing Nike HydraStrong, the Nike Spectrum Brief is designed for maximum comfort and is offered in an array of bright colors.

Shop Nike HydraStrong performance styles on www.nikeswim.com.

Swimwear news is courtesy of Nike Swim, a SwimSwam partner.