Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ASU’s Zach Poti Breaks Murphy’s 100 Back Meet Record with 44.1 in Prelims

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Arizona State senior Zach Poti, the defending Pac-12 Champion in the 100 back, took down a Meet Record in prelims at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships. Poti swam a lifetime best by 8 tenths, leading the heats in 44.14. That took down the former record of 44.76 set by Cal’s Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy in 2017. Murphy is the World Record holder in the long course 100 back.

That swim makes Poti the 6th fastest in history, moving ahead of Grand Canyon’s Mark Nikolaev. Coming into this meet, Poti had a lifetime best of 44.93. He tied that time on the leadoff of the 400 medley relay on Wednesday night. While ASU’s relay was ultimately DQed for a false start on the breast-to-fly exchange, Poti’s time still stood.

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS – MEN’S 100 BACK

Place Swimmer Time
1 Ryan Murphy 43.49
2 Dean Farris 43.66
3 Coleman Stewart 43.98
4 Nick Thoman 44.07
5 Zane Waddell 44.10
6 Zach Poti 44.14
7 Mark Nikolaev 44.33
8 John Shebat 44.35
9 Shaine Casas 44.48
10 Matt Grevers 44.49

Poti was nearly a second faster than any other swimmer in prelims. Tonight, he’ll battle with Cal’s Daniel Carr, the 200 IM champion, for the title.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
swimgeek

Awesome swim – what year is Poti?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
Ghost

Redshirt senior is my guess

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Lane 8

senior

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
Swimnerd

Wild to think Connor Oslin & Taylor Dale were top 10 all time a few years ago and now
Waddell, Shebat, Farris, Stewart, Poti, & Casas have taken their names off of the list.

Shows how much this next generation is changing the sport, you have to love it.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!