2020 ISL: International Swimming League Posts Race Videos from Match 2

2020 International Swimming League – Match 2

The ISL has posted a selection of individual race videos from Days 1 and 2 of the second 2020 match on their YouTube channel. You can find race vides from Match 1 Day 1 here and Match 1 Day 2 herev.

Match 2 of the 2020 ISL season consisted of the teams Aqua Centurions, DC Trident, Iron, and London Roar. In its second season, the ISL have introduced the men’s and women’s 100 IM and have restructured the skins races: the winners of the women’s and men’s medley relays on Day 1 are allowed to choose which stroke to race in skins on Day 2.

Full Race Videos:

Day 1

Women’s 200 breast – Annie Lazor, London Roar – 2:18.85

Women’s 50 free – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Iron – 23.64

Men’s 50 breast –Emre Sakci, Iron – 25.74

Men’s 50 back – Christian Diener, London Roar – 22.76

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay – London Roar (Guido, Peaty, Kusch, Scott) – 3:23.18

Day 2

Women’s 100 back – Kira Toussaint, London Roar – 56.24

Men’s 200 free – Duncan Scott, London Roar – 1:42.74

Women’s 50 fly – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Iron – 24.74 (ISL record)

Men’s 50 fly – Szebasztian Szabo, Aqua Centurions – 22.00 (ISL record)

Men’s 50 back skins – Christian Diener, London Roar – 23.30/24.10/25.19