ISL Posts Select Match 1, Day 1 Race Videos on YouTube

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 1

The ISL has posted individual race videos of the first day of the first match of the league’s 2020 season on YouTube.

Of the 20 day 1 races, currently half, 10, are posted in full on the league’s YouTube Channel.

Among the big highlights are Tom Shields‘ opening 100 fly upset win over the likes of Caeleb Dressel and Chad le Clos for LA Current, plus a quartet of huge Jackpot results in the men’s and women’s 50 breast and men’s and women’s 50 back.

Highlights:

Full Race Video:

Men’s 100 fly  – Tom Shields, LA Current – 49.58

Women’s 200 back – Emily Seebohm, Energy Standard – 2:02.70

Men’s 200 Breast – Marco Koch, New York Breakers – 2:02.12

Men’s 50 Free – Florent Manaudou, Energy Standard – 20.63

Women’s 200 IM – Melanie Margalis, Cali Condors – 2:04.06

Men’s 50 Breast – Ilya Shymanovich, Energy Standard – 25.64

Women’s 50 Breast – Lilly King, Cali Condors – 28.86

Women’s 50 Back – Olivia Smoliga, Cali Condors – 25.74

Men’s 50 Back – Ryan Murphy, LA Current – 22.99

Men’s 400 medley Relay – LA Current – 3:23.27

