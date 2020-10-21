SwimSwam Podcast: Zach Apple on Going as Fast as Possible at Every ISL Match

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with NCAA and World Champion Zach Apple, who impressed by going sub-46 4… count them, 4 times in 2 days during his first 2020 ISL match with the DC Trident. Apple explained that he and his coach, John Long, decided the plan for him was to try and go as fast as possible at every ISL competition, as well as to try and get faster as the season went on. ZO far, it looks like Apple has hit that goal pretty well.

Do you have questions for Zach? Leave them in the comments and hopefully, I can speak with Zach again during this ISL season and ask him.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.