Toronto Titans & Tokyo Frog Kings Arrive In Budapest (Photos)

With week 1 of the International Swimming League (ISL) matches having concluded in Budapest this past Monday, we’re already moving our attention to week 2’s action. That means we get to have the new ISL squads of the Toronto Titans and the Tokyo Frog Kings potentially move in on the points, with both lineups rife with talent.

In our just-published ISL power rankings, the Titans are positioned 7th among the 10 teams just based on the roster, while the Tokyo Frog Kings are ranked 4th.

Several Japanese swimmers are coming fresh off of their nation’s short course championships, which took place over the weekend. You can see our list of top 5 swims from that competition here.

While we wait for racing to get back underway Saturday, October 24th, check out the Titan’s and Frog Kings’ arrival photos, as shared on various social media accounts.