Alabama Swimming and Diving Announces 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama swimming and diving announced its 2020-21 regular season this week, including four teams on the road and two in the newly renovated Alabama Aquatic Center.

The Crimson Tide opens the season Nov. 6 in Baton Rouge, La, against the LSU Tigers before traveling to Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 19-21 to take on Tennessee and Virginia.

Alabama’s first home meet comes on Dec. 16-17 against the Kentucky Wildcats. Coley Stickels’ second season as the Crimson Tide’s head coach dives into the new year with Auburn on Jan. 15 before closing out the regular season on the road in Atlanta, Ga., against Georgia Tech.

In accordance with CDC, state and local recommendations, as well as University of Alabama and UA System requirements, and in conjunction with guidelines put forth by the Southeastern Conference, the Crimson Tide’s home swimming and diving contests will be closed to spectators this season.

Information on start times as well as how to follow Alabama swimming and diving meets online will be available via RollTide.com and through the Crimson Tide’s social media platforms.

FULL SCHEDULE

Date Time At Opponent Location Tournament Result Nov 6 (Fri) 6 p.m. CT Away LSU Baton Rouge, LA Nov 19 (Thu) All-Day Away Tennessee Knoxville, TN Nov 19 (Thu) All-Day Neutral University of Virginia Knoxville, TN Dec 16 (Wed) TBA Home Kentucky Tuscaloosa, AL Jan 15 (Fri) TBA Home Auburn Tuscaloosa, AL Jan 22 (Fri) 1 p.m. CT Away Georgia Tech Atlanta, Ga.