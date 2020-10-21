Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Petitions Supreme Court To Review Amateurism Case

The NCAA has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review an antitrust case that allows schools to better compensate student-athletes.

The NCAA claims the Alston/Grant-in-Aid case inconsistently applies antitrust laws and “blurs the line between student-athletes and professionals.”

The ruling came from former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston‘s lawsuit against the NCAA. That suit brought about a permanent injunction against the NCAA‘s limits on athlete compensation, per USA Today.

The USA Today story draws an important distinction: while the NCAA is currently making moves to loosen its name-image-likeness (NIL) rules, it is also working legally to oppose the Alston injunction. The major difference: NIL legislation would allow athletes to earn money from third parties, while the Alston injunction allows schools to directly compensate students more.

Current NCAA rules restrict student-athlete compensation to only covering the cost of attending college – that can include compensation to cover things like tuition, room & board, and textbooks. But the USA Today report says the injunction the NCAA opposes could allow schools to compensate athletes even further as long as the payments can be related to education. That could include things like internships or postgraduate scholarships. The NCAA says such payments would turn college student-athletes from amateurs to professionals.

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Michael Phelps Caterpillar
1 hour ago

Let them make money! That is how I built the greatest age group team in the LSC. I paid the fastest kids (under the table) to join my club! That’s how you build a winner!

5
-1
Reply
Icanfreezetime
Reply to  The Michael Phelps Caterpillar
20 minutes ago

What else would you spend your team’s “travel fund” on? European sight-seeing tours for team building? New gear?

1
0
Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!