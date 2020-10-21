Olympic Champion Caeleb Dressel Joins SPIRE Institute & Academy as Ambassador

SPIRE Academy provides an environment for student athletes of all skill levels that enables them to meet and exceed goals within their sport, excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, and access emerging career opportunities. To that end, SPIRE has assembled a broad-based support network for its student athletes that includes coaches, trainers, house parents, teachers, health and wellness partners and high-performing professional athletes that serve as “Ambassadors”.

SPIRE Ambassadors play a key role in the development of the Academy’s student athletes, occasionally working one-on-one with SPIRE’s athletes to help them enhance their personal performance, improve athletic ability and gain a competitive advantage. In addition to this mentoring, SPIRE Ambassadors work with the Academy’s integrated team to help develop the innovative, leading-edge programming only available through SPIRE Academy. They also offer their insights to SPIRE’s coaches and performance training staff to perfect a program of exceptional coaching, reporting, testing and assessment for every Academy athlete to ensure they are ready to perform at the next level.

SPIRE’s corps of Ambassadors includes 12-time Olympic medalist and swimming world record holder Ryan Lochte, two-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist in track and field Tianna Bartoletta and three-time Olympian, Olympic team captain and swimmer Elizabeth Beisel. Last week, American freestyle and butterfly sprint swimmer Caeleb Dressel committed to supporting and mentoring SPIRE’s student athletes along with Lochte, Bartoletta and Beisel. Dressel, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and 13-time World Champion, is well known not only for his impressive achievements in the pool, but also for his work ethic, sportsmanship and focus.

For more information on SPIRE Academy swimming programs, contact Director of Admissions Brian Oliver, [email protected] or visit the website www.spireinstitute.org/academy to download the Admissions Guide.

Swimming news is courtesy of SPIRE Academy, a SwimSwam partner.