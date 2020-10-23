NAG Record Holder Heilmann Swims Best Times at Cavalier Aquatics Intrasquad

Cavalier Aquatics Intrasquad

October 11th, 2020

Brooks YMCA Pool

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Results on Meet Mobile: “Cavalier Aquatics Intra Squad meet”

Cavalier Aquatics hosted a one-day intrasquad meet two weeks ago, on October 11th. The meet featured, among plenty of great swims, 11-12 NAG record holder Thomas Heilman, who is now 13, swimming multiple best times. Heilman holds NAG records in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100/200 fly.

Heilman raced in three events in the meet, the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 IM. While he was off from his best time in the 50 free, he clocked new bests in both the back and IM.

While Heilman was off of his best time in the 50 free, his 21.44 was still good enough to take second in the event. Winning the event was 2021 University of North Carolina commit Walker Davis in 20.99. Davis, who was the second-place finisher in the 50 free at the Virginia High School Class 5 State Championships, was also off his best, a 20.31 from last March.

In the 100 back, Heilman dropped .71, finishing at 54.01 to take third in the event. The event was won by an uncommitted member of the class of 2021, Zach Ashby, in 52.61. Heilman was well off of the NAG record of 47.83, set by Michael Andrew in 2014.

Heilman also added a new best time in the 100 IM. He lowered his best time by over a second to win the event in 53.72, well ahead of the second-place finisher, 16-year old Jackson Schundler. There is no NAG record for the 100 IM in the 13-14 age group.

Other Notable Swims