Georgia State Champion Samantha Bertschi Commits to University of Chicago

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Samantha Bertschi, a current high school senior from Decatur, Georgia, has committed to swim for Division III University of Chicago. Bertschi will graduate from the Westminster Schools in spring 2021 join the Maroon’s class of 2025.

Bertschi currently swims for SwimAtlanta (Lawrenceville) along with swimming for her high school. At the 2018 A-AAA State Championships, Bertschi won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:02.62, and at the 2020 GHSA 5A State Championships, she placed 2nd in the 500 freestyle (5:06.02) and 4th in the 200 freestyle (1:52.20).

Her 200 freestyle relay team are two-time A-AAA State Champions and are high school record holders. She is also a four-time NISCA All-American and Futures qualifier.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Chicago! A huge thank you to my friends, family, and coaches who have supported me every step along the way. GO MAROONS!”

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:52.20

500 freestyle – 5:02.62

1,000 freestyle – 10:23.94

1650 freestyle – 17:22.53

At the 2020 UAA Championships with the Maroons, Bertschi would have placed 4th in the 200 freestyle (1:52.20), 11th in the 1650 freestyle (17:22.53) and 16th in the 500 freestyle (5:02.62) with her current best times.

Her time in the 200 freestyle would have made her Chicago’s second fastest 200 freestyle swimmer at that meet.

At this meet, the Maroons placed 3rd as a team under head coach Jason Weber. Additionally, 27 team members were given UAA President’s Council Scholar-Athlete status.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.