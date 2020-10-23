Jess Zebrowski Commits to DI Fordham University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jessica “Jess” Zebrowski, a current high school senior from Sayreville, New Jersey, has committed to swim for Division I Fordham University. Zebrowski will graduate from Trinity Hall in spring 2021 join the Rams’ class of 2025.

Zebrowski currently swims for the Greater Monmouth YMCA where she is a Futures and YMCA National qualifier. At the 2019 YMCA LC National Championships, Zebrowski placed 5th in the 50 LCM butterfly (28.60).

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Fordham University. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way. GO RAMS”

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 24.33

100 freestyle – 52.17

200 freestyle – 1:53.09

500 freestyle – 5:03.27

100 butterfly – 56.44

200 butterfly – 2:06.81

At the 2020 A-10 Championships with the Rams, Zebrowski would have placed 16th in the 100 butterfly with her current best times.

At the championships, Fordham placed 2nd as a team. The team was given CSCAA Scholar All-American status, and 25 team members were put on the 2019-2020 A-10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

