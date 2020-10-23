DI University of Vermont Cats’ Receive Commitment From Hally Laney

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hally Laney, a current high school senior from Decatur, Georgia, has committed to swim for Division I University of Vermont. Laney will graduate from Decatur High School in spring 2021 join the Cats’ class of 2025.

Laney is a swimmer for the Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club in Decatur, Georgia, along with swimming for her high school team. At the 2020 GHSA 1-5A State Championships, Laney placed 2nd in the 200 IM (2:09.08) and 5th in the 100 butterfly (57.60).

“I am excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at the University of Vermont. UVM has excellent academics, a beautiful campus and a great coaching staff. I am so grateful to my coaches and teammates at MAAC and would not be where I am today without them.”

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:54.90

500 freestyle – 5:07.67

100 butterfly – 57.60

200 IM – 2:09.08

400 IM – 4:34.66

At the 2020 America East Championships with the Cats, Laney would have had multiple finals performances with her current best times. She would have placed 8th in the 100 butterfly (57.60), 12th in both the 200 IM (2:09.08) and the 500 freestyle (5:07.67) and 13th in the 200 freestyle (1:54.90).

At this meet, the Cats placed 3rd as a team and received CSCAA Scholar All-American team status.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.