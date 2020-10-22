2020 ISL: Race Videos from Match 1, Day 2, Including Breast & Back Skins Races

2020 International Swimming League – Match 1

The ISL has added a selection of individual race videos from Day 2 of the first 2020 match on their YouTube channel. You can find their Day 1 videos here.

As a reminder, the first match of the 2020 ISL season consisted of the teams Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, and NY Breakers. The second day of competition featured not only the first-ever 100 IM races, but also the newly formatted skins races whereby the winners of the women’s and men’s medley relays are allowed to choose which stroke to race.

Full Race Videos:

Men’s 200 fly – Tom Shields, LA Current – 1:50.43

Women’s 100 IM – Sarah Sjostrom, Energy Standard – 57.74

Men’s 100 breast – Ilya Shymanovich, Energy Standard – 56.13

Women’s 50 breast skins – Lilly King, Cali Condors – 29.16/29.25/28.90

Men’s 50 back skins – Ryan Murphy, LA Current – 22.80/23.28/23.88

Match MVP – Lilly King