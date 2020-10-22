Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 ISL: Race Videos from Match 1, Day 2, Including Breast & Back Skins Races

2020 International Swimming League – Match 1

The ISL has added a selection of individual race videos from Day 2 of the first 2020 match on their YouTube channel. You can find their Day 1 videos here.

As a reminder, the first match of the 2020 ISL season consisted of the teams Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, and NY Breakers. The second day of competition featured not only the first-ever 100 IM races, but also the newly formatted skins races whereby the winners of the women’s and men’s medley relays are allowed to choose which stroke to race.

Full Race Videos:

Men’s 200 fly – Tom Shields, LA Current – 1:50.43

Women’s 100 IM – Sarah Sjostrom, Energy Standard – 57.74

Men’s 100 breast – Ilya Shymanovich, Energy Standard – 56.13

Women’s 50 breast skins – Lilly King, Cali Condors – 29.16/29.25/28.90

Men’s 50 back skins – Ryan Murphy, LA Current – 22.80/23.28/23.88

Match MVP – Lilly King

 

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Troyy
30 minutes ago

They should go back to using photos for the thumbnails.

0
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!