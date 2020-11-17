2020 ISL: Dressel, Murphy, King MVPs of Semifinal 2 (Prize Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League
Caeleb Dressel of Cali Condors won the top MVP bonus for the second semifinal match, raking in $39,300. Although he amassed an impressive 90.5 points during the two-day match, many of those came from Jackpotting other swimmers’ points (he had 36 “stolen” points) so he actually earned less than the MVP of semifinal 1, Sarah Sjostrom who took home $43,500.
Ryan Murphy of LA Current (59.5 points) and Lilly King from Cali Condors won the second- and third-place MVP bonuses, netting $35,400 and $33,300, respectively.
In addition to Dressel, Murphy, and King, four more Condors (Olivia Smoliga, Molly Hannis, Hali Flickinger, and Coleman Stewart) and two more Current (Beryl Gastaldello and Tom Shields) took home five-figure paychecks for their efforts.
Dressel, Murphy, King, and Sarah Sjostrom of Energy Standard have earned more than $100,000 so far this season; they will all have an opportunity to add to their winnings next weekend at the 2020 ISL final.
|Caeleb Dressel
|Points Scored
|Men’s 100 Fly
|15
|Men’s 50 Free
|15
|Men’s 4×100 Free
|3.5
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|3.5
|Men’s 100 Free
|12
|Men’s 100 IM
|30
|Men’s 50 Fly
|7
|Mixed 4×100 Free
|4.5
|Total MVP Points
|90.5*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
|Ryan Murphy
|Points Scored
|Men’s 200 Back
|19
|Men’s 50 Back
|12
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|4.5
|Men’s 100 Back
|5.5
|Men’s 50 Back Skins
|37
|Total MVP Points
|59.5*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
|Lilly King
|Points Scored
|Women’s 200 Breast
|12
|Women’s 50 Breast
|7
|Women’s 4×100 Medley
|4.5
|Women’s 100 Breast
|10
|Women’s 50 Breast Skins
|35
|Total MVP Points
|51*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Semifinal 2 – sorted by earnings:
|Name
|Team
|Points
|Invid
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Team Bonus
|Total
|Stolen
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|90.5
|18600
|4200
|0
|15000
|1500
|39300
|1800
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|59.5
|8100
|1800
|15600
|9000
|900
|35400
|2400
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|51
|9600
|1800
|14400
|6000
|1500
|33300
|0
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|49.5
|15600
|1200
|0
|0
|900
|17700
|0
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|44.5
|7200
|5400
|0
|0
|1500
|14100
|0
|HANNIS Molly
|CAC
|38.5
|6000
|300
|6000
|0
|1500
|13800
|0
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|38.5
|12000
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|13500
|0
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|40
|6600
|4800
|0
|0
|900
|12300
|0
|STEWART Coleman
|CAC
|24
|4800
|1200
|3600
|0
|1500
|11100
|0
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|26
|6000
|2400
|0
|0
|900
|9300
|0
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|24.5
|4800
|3600
|0
|0
|900
|9300
|0
|RESS Justin
|CAC
|25.75
|3600
|4200
|0
|0
|1500
|9300
|0
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|38
|7800
|600
|0
|0
|600
|9000
|600
|HAAS Townley
|CAC
|20
|7200
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|8700
|0
|NELSON Beata
|CAC
|27.5
|6000
|300
|0
|0
|1500
|7800
|0
|SANTOS Leonardo
|IRO
|22
|7200
|0
|0
|0
|600
|7800
|0
|CIESLAK Marcin
|CAC
|24
|4800
|1200
|0
|0
|1500
|7500
|0
|BROWN Erika
|CAC
|24.5
|600
|5400
|0
|0
|1500
|7500
|0
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|28.5
|6600
|0
|0
|0
|600
|7200
|0
|SCHMITT Allison
|CAC
|25
|3600
|2100
|0
|0
|1500
|7200
|0
|DAHLIA Kelsi
|CAC
|23
|3600
|1800
|0
|0
|1500
|6900
|0
|ROONEY Maxime
|LAC
|23
|1200
|4800
|0
|0
|900
|6900
|0
|LICON Will
|LAC
|19
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|900
|6900
|0
|HULKKO Ida
|IRO
|19.5
|2400
|0
|3600
|0
|600
|6600
|0
|GLINTA Robert
|IRO
|21.5
|3600
|600
|1800
|0
|600
|6600
|0
|SILVA FRANCA Felipe
|LAC
|17.5
|3600
|1800
|0
|0
|900
|6300
|0
|HENIQUE Melanie
|IRO
|21
|5400
|0
|0
|0
|600
|6000
|0
|SANTOS Nicholas
|IRO
|27
|4200
|600
|0
|0
|600
|5400
|0
|MASSE Kylie
|TOR
|21
|4800
|600
|0
|0
|0
|5400
|0
|WOG Kelsey
|TOR
|23
|4800
|600
|0
|0
|0
|5400
|0
|GASSON Helena
|LAC
|22
|4200
|0
|0
|0
|900
|5100
|0
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|LAC
|16
|2400
|1800
|0
|0
|900
|5100
|0
|MAJCHRZAK Kacper
|CAC
|14
|2400
|1200
|0
|0
|1500
|5100
|0
|RYAN Shane
|TOR
|17.5
|600
|300
|4200
|0
|0
|5100
|0
|WANG Eddie
|CAC
|13
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|5100
|0
|HINDS Natalie
|CAC
|17
|1200
|2100
|0
|0
|1500
|4800
|0
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|LAC
|15.5
|3600
|300
|0
|0
|900
|4800
|0
|MUREZ Andi
|LAC
|16
|1200
|2400
|0
|0
|900
|4500
|0
|KAWECKI Radoslaw
|CAC
|14
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|3900
|0
|SZARANEK Mark
|CAC
|7
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|3900
|0
|McKEE Anton
|TOR
|18.5
|3600
|300
|0
|0
|0
|3900
|0
|FINK Nic
|CAC
|13.5
|1200
|1200
|0
|0
|1500
|3900
|0
|LAUKKANEN Jenna
|IRO
|25
|1800
|0
|1200
|0
|600
|3600
|0
|SELISKAR Andrew
|LAC
|12.5
|2400
|300
|0
|0
|900
|3600
|0
|TETZLOFF Aly
|LAC
|14.5
|1200
|1200
|0
|0
|900
|3300
|0
|DELOOF Ali
|LAC
|12.5
|1200
|1200
|0
|0
|900
|3300
|0
|HANSSON Louise
|TOR
|21
|1200
|1800
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|0
|SMITH Rebecca
|TOR
|15.5
|2400
|600
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|0
|BASSETO Guilherme
|IRO
|14.5
|2100
|0
|0
|0
|600
|2700
|0
|CARTER Dylan
|LAC
|7.25
|0
|1800
|0
|0
|900
|2700
|0
|BENTZ Gunnar
|CAC
|11.5
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|2700
|0
|PIERONI Blake
|TOR
|18.5
|1200
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|2700
|0
|ANDERSON Haley
|CAC
|6
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|2700
|0
|EGOROVA Anna
|TOR
|13
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|CIEPLUCHA Tessa
|TOR
|14
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|HEIDTMANN Jacob
|LAC
|8
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|900
|2100
|0
|TOUMARKIN Yakov
|IRO
|7
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|600
|1800
|0
|VERRASZTO David
|IRO
|9
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|600
|1800
|0
|COLEMAN Michelle
|TOR
|10
|0
|1800
|0
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|MARSH Alyssa
|LAC
|8
|600
|300
|0
|0
|900
|1800
|0
|ANDRUSENKO Veronika
|IRO
|11
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|600
|1800
|0
|SEBASTIAN Julia
|LAC
|14
|600
|0
|0
|0
|900
|1500
|0
|CORDES Kevin
|CAC
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|BURCHILL Veronica
|CAC
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|NEAL Lia
|CAC
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|FERTEL Kelly
|CAC
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|KISIL Yuri
|TOR
|8.5
|0
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|0
|JACKSON Tate
|CAC
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|BAQLAH Khader
|CAC
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|SMALL Meghan
|CAC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|PRATT Cole
|TOR
|8.5
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|LELLIOTT Jay
|TOR
|10
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|ULYETT Jocelyn
|TOR
|7.5
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|PERSSON Erik
|TOR
|7.5
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|STEWART Kendyl
|LAC
|3
|0
|300
|0
|0
|900
|1200
|0
|RASMUS Claire
|LAC
|2.5
|0
|300
|0
|0
|900
|1200
|0
|McLAUGHLIN Katie
|LAC
|7
|0
|300
|0
|0
|900
|1200
|0
|LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim
|IRO
|6.5
|600
|0
|0
|0
|600
|1200
|0
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|LAC
|5.5
|0
|300
|0
|0
|900
|1200
|0
|FERREIRA Marco
|LAC
|5.5
|0
|300
|0
|0
|900
|1200
|0
|OVERHOLT Emily
|TOR
|14
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|ORSI Marco
|IRO
|3
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|1200
|0
|SMITH Kierra
|LAC
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|900
|900
|0
|PRENOT Josh
|LAC
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|900
|900
|0
|CHADWICK Michael
|TOR
|5.5
|0
|900
|0
|0
|0
|900
|0
|HVAS Tomoe
|LAC
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|900
|900
|0
|HAYDEN Brent
|TOR
|6
|0
|900
|0
|0
|0
|900
|0
|SARGENT Makayla
|LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|900
|900
|0
|BECKMANN Emilie
|IRO
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|KLENZ Ramon
|IRO
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|BRATTON Lisa
|TOR
|12.5
|600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|0
|HOSSZU Katinka
|IRO
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|ZEVINA Daria
|IRO
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|MURDOCH Ross
|IRO
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|APOSTALON Anika
|TOR
|5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|0
|600
|0
|LUDLOW Danica
|IRO
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|HINDLEY Isabella
|IRO
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|UGOLKOVA Maria
|IRO
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|USTINOVA Daria K
|IRO
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|VAN ROON Valerie
|IRO
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|de BOER Thom
|IRO
|10.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|KNOX Finlay
|TOR
|9.5
|600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|0
|MIGNON Clement
|IRO
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|MACHEKIN Artyom
|IRO
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|PILHATSCH Caroline
|IRO
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|FISCH Claire
|TOR
|6
|0
|300
|0
|0
|0
|300
|0
|MEYNEN Julie
|TOR
|4.5
|0
|300
|0
|0
|0
|300
|0
|FESIKOV Sergey
|TOR
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PASYNKOV Daniil
|TOR
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GOVOROV Andriy
|TOR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CONCEICAO Jhennifer
|TOR
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KRASNYKH Alexander
|TOR
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Season Earnings – Through Semifinal 2
|Name
|Team
|Points
|Invid
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP Bonus
|Team Bonus
|Total
|Stolen
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|367.5
|64600
|11000
|5600
|45000
|5500
|131700
|2200
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|292.5
|33300
|6800
|48800
|25000
|3500
|117400
|7600
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|279
|37200
|6600
|45200
|22000
|5500
|116500
|2400
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|255
|36400
|10400
|30200
|29000
|4100
|110100
|1000
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|296.5
|53200
|7200
|7200
|22000
|3500
|93100
|400
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|231.5
|25800
|3200
|19200
|20000
|2800
|71000
|1800
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|215
|33200
|12600
|0
|16000
|5100
|66900
|400
|PEATY Adam
|LON
|149
|21400
|5000
|24000
|13000
|3500
|66900
|0
|le CLOS Chad
|ENS
|210
|28800
|12600
|8000
|12000
|5100
|66500
|0
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|217
|28200
|14000
|8800
|10000
|3500
|64500
|0
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|239
|27000
|16200
|9600
|4000
|5500
|62300
|400
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|207
|29400
|1400
|9600
|14000
|2800
|57200
|400
|ATKINSON Alia
|LON
|146.5
|22000
|5200
|14400
|4000
|3900
|49500
|0
|MANAUDOU Florent
|ENS
|147
|21200
|7400
|9600
|5000
|4100
|47300
|400
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|ENS
|172.5
|23600
|5600
|12800
|0
|5100
|47100
|0
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|185.25
|37200
|100
|0
|0
|5500
|42800
|0
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|180
|20400
|6200
|4800
|9000
|0
|40400
|400
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|163.5
|27800
|5500
|3200
|0
|3900
|40400
|0
|MASSE Kylie
|TOR
|164.5
|24800
|3400
|10000
|0
|1400
|39600
|400
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|138.5
|14000
|10400
|6000
|4000
|3500
|37900
|400
|SEEBOHM Emily
|ENS
|144
|20000
|6700
|4800
|0
|5100
|36600
|0
|GUIDO Guilherme
|LON
|125.5
|18400
|5000
|8400
|0
|3900
|35700
|0
|HANNIS Molly
|CAC
|127.5
|14800
|1700
|13200
|0
|5500
|35200
|0
|NELSON Beata
|CAC
|157.5
|24200
|1700
|3600
|0
|5500
|35000
|0
|SCOTT Duncan
|LON
|138
|18400
|12400
|0
|0
|3900
|34700
|0
|KAWAMOTO Takeshi
|TOK
|139
|17600
|3400
|11000
|0
|2600
|34600
|0
|PILATO Benedetta
|ENS
|123.5
|21200
|5000
|2400
|0
|5100
|33700
|0
|RYLOV Evgeny
|ENS
|137.75
|18800
|9400
|0
|0
|5100
|33300
|0
|ANDERSON Freya
|LON
|137.5
|17200
|13000
|0
|0
|2900
|33100
|0
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|120.25
|12000
|1400
|8200
|6000
|3900
|31500
|0
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|153
|15400
|12000
|0
|0
|3900
|31300
|0
|BANIC Madeline
|ENS
|102.5
|10000
|7300
|8400
|0
|5100
|30800
|0
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|121.75
|16800
|6400
|3400
|0
|3500
|30100
|0
|RESS Justin
|CAC
|118.75
|14000
|8600
|1600
|0
|5500
|29700
|0
|HEEMSKERK Femke
|ENS
|119
|12800
|9200
|2800
|0
|4500
|29300
|0
|KOLESNIKOV Kliment
|ENS
|109.5
|13600
|10400
|0
|0
|5100
|29100
|0
|OHASHI Yui
|TOK
|139
|26400
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|29000
|0
|RAPSYS Danas
|ENS
|103
|23200
|0
|0
|0
|5100
|28300
|0
|IRIE Ryosuke
|TOK
|118.25
|18000
|3400
|3800
|0
|2600
|27800
|0
|HENIQUE Melanie
|IRO
|114.75
|20200
|0
|4400
|0
|2800
|27400
|0
|HAGINO Kosuke
|TOK
|115
|24400
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|27000
|0
|KAMENEVA Maria
|LON
|132
|7200
|8000
|7800
|0
|3900
|26900
|0
|SANTOS Nicholas
|IRO
|153.5
|18600
|2000
|3200
|0
|2800
|26600
|1600
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|ENS
|117
|16400
|5000
|0
|0
|5100
|26500
|0
|WOG Kelsey
|TOR
|143
|21600
|3400
|0
|0
|1400
|26400
|0
|HAAS Townley
|CAC
|71
|16000
|3600
|0
|0
|5500
|25100
|0
|RYAN Shane
|TOR
|115
|14600
|1900
|6600
|0
|1400
|24500
|0
|DAHLIA Kelsi
|CAC
|107.75
|11800
|7100
|0
|0
|5500
|24400
|0
|STEWART Coleman
|CAC
|86.5
|11600
|2000
|4400
|0
|5500
|23500
|0
|PRIGODA Kirill
|LON
|116.5
|14600
|1700
|3200
|0
|3900
|23400
|0
|PIERONI Blake
|TOR
|116
|13200
|8500
|0
|0
|1400
|23100
|0
|BROWN Erika
|CAC
|116.5
|3400
|13800
|0
|0
|5500
|22700
|0
|ROONEY Maxime
|LAC
|98.75
|2800
|14400
|2000
|0
|3500
|22700
|0
|SCHMITT Allison
|CAC
|89
|10400
|6700
|0
|0
|5500
|22600
|0
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|TOK
|112
|11800
|3400
|4800
|0
|2600
|22600
|0
|PICKREM Sydney
|LON
|117
|18600
|0
|0
|0
|3900
|22500
|0
|SANTOS Leonardo
|IRO
|98
|19600
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|22400
|0
|McKEE Anton
|TOR
|105.5
|17600
|1700
|1200
|0
|1400
|21900
|0
|WOOD Abbie
|NYB
|121.75
|19600
|1100
|0
|0
|800
|21500
|0
|ANDREW Michael
|NYB
|136.5
|17600
|200
|2800
|0
|800
|21400
|0
|APPLE Zach
|DCT
|119
|15200
|5800
|0
|0
|400
|21400
|0
|HASEGAWA Suzuka
|TOK
|106.5
|16600
|2100
|0
|0
|2600
|21300
|0
|CIESLAK Marcin
|CAC
|93
|13200
|2400
|0
|0
|5500
|21100
|0
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|LAC
|85
|8400
|9000
|0
|0
|3500
|20900
|0
|KUSCH Marius
|LON
|95.5
|7600
|9300
|0
|0
|3900
|20800
|0
|SURKOVA Arina
|NYB
|117.75
|14800
|1500
|3600
|0
|800
|20700
|0
|LAZOR Annie
|LON
|99.25
|13400
|600
|2200
|0
|3900
|20100
|0
|MARGALIS Melanie
|CAC
|93
|16800
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|19800
|0
|SILVA FRANCA Felipe
|LAC
|81
|10400
|5800
|0
|0
|3500
|19700
|0
|HULKKO Ida
|IRO
|81.5
|12800
|400
|3600
|0
|2800
|19600
|0
|SHIMIZU Sakiko
|TOK
|91
|17000
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|19600
|0
|LANZA Vini
|LON
|94
|10200
|4800
|0
|0
|3900
|18900
|0
|KOCH Marco
|NYB
|125.5
|16400
|400
|1200
|0
|800
|18800
|1200
|KAWECKI Radoslaw
|CAC
|100
|13200
|0
|0
|0
|5500
|18700
|0
|WASICK Kasia
|NYB
|112.5
|15800
|1800
|0
|0
|800
|18400
|0
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|AQC
|90.5
|8400
|8200
|1600
|0
|0
|18200
|0
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|TOK
|86
|14000
|2200
|0
|0
|2000
|18200
|0
|HANSSON Louise
|TOR
|108
|8400
|8200
|0
|0
|1400
|18000
|0
|LICON Will
|LAC
|80.5
|13200
|1200
|0
|0
|3500
|17900
|0
|MUREZ Andi
|LAC
|90.5
|7200
|7200
|0
|0
|3500
|17900
|0
|SAKAI Natsumi
|TOK
|105.5
|11600
|3600
|0
|0
|2600
|17800
|0
|MARTINENGHI Nicolo
|AQC
|93.5
|14800
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|17600
|0
|HINDS Natalie
|CAC
|73.5
|2000
|9900
|0
|0
|5500
|17400
|0
|CIEPLUCHA Tessa
|TOR
|94
|16000
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|17400
|0
|MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro
|TOK
|85
|12600
|2000
|0
|0
|2600
|17200
|0
|MAJCHRZAK Kacper
|CAC
|63.5
|4800
|6800
|0
|0
|5500
|17100
|0
|HOPKIN Anna
|LON
|68
|2000
|11200
|0
|0
|3900
|17100
|0
|WANG Eddie
|CAC
|62
|11200
|0
|0
|0
|5500
|16700
|0
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|LON
|93
|4800
|7900
|0
|0
|3900
|16600
|0
|HOSSZU Katinka
|IRO
|123.5
|12800
|800
|0
|0
|2800
|16400
|0
|VAZAIOS Andreas
|LON
|97.5
|12400
|0
|0
|0
|3900
|16300
|0
|SMITH Rebecca
|TOR
|87
|10000
|4800
|0
|0
|1400
|16200
|0
|MACK Linnea
|DCT
|78
|5600
|2200
|7600
|0
|400
|15800
|0
|SMITH Leah
|TOK
|73.5
|13200
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|15800
|0
|BLUME Pernille
|ENS
|53.5
|0
|10400
|0
|0
|5100
|15500
|0
|LIMA Felipe
|ENS
|69.5
|6400
|1200
|2400
|0
|5100
|15100
|0
|COLEMAN Michelle
|TOR
|85.5
|2400
|7800
|3200
|0
|1400
|14800
|0
|IMAI Runa
|TOK
|65.25
|11600
|600
|0
|0
|2600
|14800
|0
|LAUKKANEN Jenna
|IRO
|109
|9933
|400
|1200
|0
|2800
|14333
|0
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|LAC
|65.5
|10000
|700
|0
|0
|3500
|14200
|0
|BASSETO Guilherme
|IRO
|76.75
|8500
|1400
|1400
|0
|2800
|14100
|0
|BILQUIST Amy
|DCT
|86.5
|10400
|3000
|0
|0
|400
|13800
|0
|PEBLEY Jacob
|DCT
|80.5
|8400
|4600
|0
|0
|400
|13400
|0
|LITCHFIELD Joe
|NYB
|112.5
|11400
|600
|400
|0
|800
|13200
|0
|BRATTON Lisa
|TOR
|105
|11400
|400
|0
|0
|1400
|13200
|400
|ORSI Marco
|IRO
|61
|8000
|2200
|0
|0
|2800
|13000
|0
|VERRASZTO David
|IRO
|72.5
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|12800
|0
|HONDA Tomoru
|TOK
|74
|10200
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|12800
|0
|CARTER Dylan
|LAC
|52.25
|2000
|3000
|4000
|0
|3500
|12500
|0
|GLINTA Robert
|IRO
|53
|8400
|600
|1800
|0
|1600
|12400
|0
|SHIRAI Rio
|TOK
|84
|5200
|4500
|0
|0
|2600
|12300
|0
|ESCOBEDO Emily
|NYB
|65
|11200
|200
|0
|0
|800
|12200
|0
|CARRARO Martina
|AQC
|83.5
|10200
|0
|1600
|0
|0
|11800
|0
|GASSON Helena
|LAC
|79.5
|8200
|0
|0
|0
|3500
|11700
|0
|ANDRUSENKO Veronika
|IRO
|72
|8400
|400
|0
|0
|2800
|11600
|0
|DELOOF Ali
|LAC
|61.5
|5200
|2800
|0
|0
|3500
|11500
|0
|STUPIN Max
|ENS
|53.5
|6200
|0
|0
|0
|5100
|11300
|0
|AUBOCK Felix
|NYB
|65.5
|10000
|200
|0
|0
|800
|11000
|0
|TETZLOFF Aly
|LAC
|59.5
|3200
|4200
|0
|0
|3500
|10900
|0
|DAVIES Georgia
|ENS
|64
|1200
|2900
|1600
|0
|5100
|10800
|0
|HVAS Tomoe
|LAC
|53
|7200
|0
|0
|0
|3500
|10700
|0
|HEINTZ Philip
|AQC
|79
|10400
|200
|0
|0
|0
|10600
|0
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|ENS
|65.5
|5400
|0
|0
|0
|5100
|10500
|0
|SELISKAR Andrew
|LAC
|50
|6800
|700
|0
|0
|2900
|10400
|0
|CHIMROVA Svetlana
|NYB
|62.5
|8800
|600
|0
|0
|800
|10200
|0
|TERAMURA Miho
|TOK
|65.5
|6200
|1400
|0
|0
|2600
|10200
|0
|DELOOF Catie
|TOK
|60.5
|2000
|5500
|0
|0
|2600
|10100
|0
|AOKI Reona
|TOK
|71
|4533
|900
|2000
|0
|2600
|10033
|0
|LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim
|IRO
|64.5
|6600
|600
|0
|0
|2800
|10000
|0
|GREVERS Matt
|ENS
|53.75
|2400
|2200
|0
|0
|5100
|9700
|0
|FERREIRA Marco
|LAC
|42
|800
|5300
|0
|0
|3500
|9600
|0
|SHEVTSOV Sergey
|ENS
|42.5
|0
|4500
|0
|0
|5100
|9600
|0
|LITCHFIELD Max
|ENS
|42
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|3100
|9100
|0
|KUBOVA Simona
|TOK
|61.5
|5400
|1000
|0
|0
|2600
|9000
|0
|KAPAS Boglarka
|NYB
|67
|8000
|0
|0
|0
|800
|8800
|0
|HARVEY Mary-Sophie
|ENS
|60
|3400
|200
|0
|0
|5100
|8700
|0
|JACKSON Tate
|CAC
|29.5
|0
|3200
|0
|0
|5500
|8700
|0
|KISIL Yuri
|TOR
|38
|0
|7300
|0
|0
|1400
|8700
|0
|MARSH Alyssa
|LAC
|39.5
|4200
|900
|0
|0
|3500
|8600
|0
|MATSUI Kosuke
|TOK
|56.5
|4200
|1600
|800
|0
|2000
|8600
|0
|LARSON Breeja
|ENS
|39.5
|1533
|1800
|0
|0
|5100
|8433
|0
|GALAT Bethany
|DCT
|67
|7600
|400
|0
|0
|400
|8400
|0
|CHADWICK Michael
|TOR
|54.5
|800
|6100
|0
|0
|1400
|8300
|0
|DEAN Tom
|LON
|49
|5400
|0
|0
|0
|2900
|8300
|0
|BILIS Simonas
|ENS
|32.5
|0
|4600
|0
|0
|3600
|8200
|0
|ANDERSON Haley
|CAC
|21
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|4500
|8100
|0
|DEVINE Abrahm
|DCT
|60
|7600
|0
|0
|0
|400
|8000
|0
|GROTHE Zane
|DCT
|45
|7600
|0
|0
|0
|400
|8000
|0
|THORMEYER Markus
|TOK
|66.5
|1800
|3600
|0
|0
|2600
|8000
|0
|EGOROVA Anna
|TOR
|50
|6400
|200
|0
|0
|1400
|8000
|0
|IGARASHI Chihiro
|TOK
|65.25
|5400
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|8000
|0
|WILLMOTT Aimee
|LON
|50
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|3900
|7900
|0
|DUMONT Valentine
|AQC
|64
|6800
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|7800
|0
|HEIDTMANN Jacob
|LAC
|40
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|2900
|7700
|0
|TOUMARKIN Yakov
|IRO
|51.5
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|7600
|0
|QUAH Ting Wen
|DCT
|61.5
|2600
|4600
|0
|0
|400
|7600
|0
|CHIERIGHINI Marcelo
|AQC
|54
|2000
|5600
|0
|0
|0
|7600
|0
|ROMANCHUK Mykhailo
|AQC
|48
|7600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7600
|0
|GEER Margo
|DCT
|57.5
|1600
|5400
|0
|0
|400
|7400
|0
|FESIKOV Sergey
|TOR
|60.5
|3600
|2400
|0
|0
|1400
|7400
|0
|PERSSON Erik
|TOR
|40.5
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|7400
|0
|SZARANEK Mark
|CAC
|21.5
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|4500
|7300
|0
|GREENBANK Luke
|LON
|34.5
|3000
|300
|0
|0
|3900
|7200
|0
|KOZELSKY Lindsey
|DCT
|53
|3600
|1200
|2000
|0
|400
|7200
|0
|ZIRK Kregor
|ENS
|42.5
|1200
|700
|0
|0
|5100
|7000
|0
|MIGNON Clement
|IRO
|41.5
|800
|3400
|0
|0
|2800
|7000
|0
|SMALL Meghan
|CAC
|33
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|4500
|6900
|0
|HAYDEN Brent
|TOR
|38
|0
|5500
|0
|0
|1400
|6900
|0
|ALMEIDA Brandonn
|NYB
|25
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|800
|6800
|0
|O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie
|LON
|44
|1400
|1700
|0
|0
|3500
|6600
|0
|SMITH Brendon
|NYB
|50
|5600
|0
|0
|0
|800
|6400
|0
|BAQLAH Khader
|CAC
|27.5
|400
|400
|0
|0
|5500
|6300
|0
|RIVOLTA Matteo
|AQC
|59
|4000
|2200
|0
|0
|0
|6200
|0
|FRATUS Bruno
|TOK
|30
|2800
|800
|0
|0
|2600
|6200
|0
|CORDES Kevin
|CAC
|30.5
|400
|200
|0
|0
|5500
|6100
|0
|BENTZ Gunnar
|CAC
|22.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|4500
|6100
|0
|DAWSON Kathleen
|LON
|40
|2000
|200
|0
|0
|3900
|6100
|0
|FINK Nic
|CAC
|27
|1200
|1400
|0
|0
|3500
|6100
|0
|TCHORZ Alicja
|NYB
|48.5
|2800
|800
|1600
|0
|800
|6000
|0
|de BOER Thom
|IRO
|50
|1200
|1800
|0
|0
|2800
|5800
|0
|ZHILKIN Andrey
|ENS
|31
|2800
|500
|0
|0
|2500
|5800
|0
|BURCHILL Veronica
|CAC
|10.75
|0
|100
|0
|0
|5500
|5600
|0
|PROUD Ben
|ENS
|18
|0
|500
|0
|0
|5100
|5600
|0
|BECKMANN Emilie
|IRO
|39.25
|1600
|1200
|0
|0
|2800
|5600
|0
|de DEUS Leonardo
|AQC
|47
|5600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5600
|0
|SHIOURA Shinri
|TOK
|39
|800
|2200
|0
|0
|2600
|5600
|0
|LARGE Emily
|LON
|11.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|3900
|5500
|0
|SATO Shoma
|TOK
|39
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|5400
|0
|FISCH Claire
|TOR
|31
|0
|3900
|0
|0
|1400
|5300
|0
|RENSHAW Molly
|NYB
|48.5
|4200
|200
|0
|0
|800
|5200
|0
|COPE Thomas
|DCT
|57
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|400
|5200
|0
|ANDISON Bailey
|DCT
|50
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|400
|5200
|0
|ULYETT Jocelyn
|TOR
|44.5
|3600
|200
|0
|0
|1400
|5200
|0
|GUNES Viktoriya
|ENS
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5100
|5100
|0
|PRENOT Josh
|LAC
|46
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|3500
|5100
|0
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|LAC
|28
|0
|1500
|0
|0
|3500
|5000
|0
|CLARK Imogen
|ENS
|18.5
|800
|1000
|400
|0
|2600
|4800
|0
|STJEPANOVIC Velimir
|DCT
|36.5
|4400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|4800
|0
|McLAUGHLIN Katie
|LAC
|21.5
|0
|1100
|0
|0
|3500
|4600
|0
|SCOZZOLI Fabio
|AQC
|58
|4400
|200
|0
|0
|0
|4600
|0
|VAN ROON Valerie
|IRO
|30
|0
|1800
|0
|0
|2800
|4600
|0
|KRASNYKH Alexander
|TOR
|41
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|4600
|0
|KOBORI Yuki
|TOK
|30
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|4600
|0
|SEBASTIAN Julia
|LAC
|48.5
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|3500
|4500
|0
|ZEVINA Daria
|IRO
|34.25
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|4400
|0
|NIKOLAEV Mark
|DCT
|41.5
|2000
|0
|2000
|0
|400
|4400
|0
|SATO Aya
|TOK
|21
|0
|2200
|0
|0
|2200
|4400
|0
|WEST Harriet
|LON
|11
|0
|400
|0
|0
|3900
|4300
|0
|KLENZ Ramon
|IRO
|25.5
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|2200
|4200
|0
|HOPE Lucy
|ENS
|13
|0
|700
|0
|0
|3500
|4200
|0
|McLAY Scott
|LON
|11.5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|3500
|4100
|0
|MEYNEN Julie
|TOR
|21.5
|0
|2700
|0
|0
|1400
|4100
|0
|STEWART Kendyl
|LAC
|23
|0
|500
|0
|0
|3500
|4000
|0
|PILHATSCH Caroline
|IRO
|22
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|4000
|0
|KNOX Finlay
|TOR
|46
|2600
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|4000
|0
|SARGENT Makayla
|LAC
|8
|400
|0
|0
|0
|3500
|3900
|0
|HINDLEY Isabella
|IRO
|20.5
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|2800
|3800
|0
|LELLIOTT Jay
|TOR
|40.5
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|3800
|0
|HIBBOTT Holly
|LON
|16
|800
|0
|0
|0
|2900
|3700
|0
|SMITH Kierra
|LAC
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3500
|3500
|0
|NEAL Lia
|CAC
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3500
|3500
|0
|DRESSEL Sherridon
|CAC
|12.75
|0
|500
|0
|0
|3000
|3500
|0
|RASMUS Claire
|LAC
|9.5
|0
|500
|0
|0
|2900
|3400
|0
|PRATT Cole
|TOR
|39
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|3400
|0
|APOSTALON Anika
|TOR
|26.5
|0
|2000
|0
|0
|1400
|3400
|0
|LEVEAUX Amaury
|LON
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3300
|3300
|0
|NAKAMURA Katsumi
|LON
|15.5
|600
|1800
|0
|0
|900
|3300
|0
|MURDOCH Ross
|IRO
|24
|400
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|3200
|0
|USTINOVA Daria K
|IRO
|8.75
|0
|400
|0
|0
|2800
|3200
|0
|CORREIA Breno
|AQC
|29
|2000
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|MIZUNUMA Naoki
|TOK
|38
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|3200
|0
|SPAJARI Pedro
|AQC
|17
|0
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|TIMMERS Pieter
|NYB
|36
|400
|1800
|0
|0
|800
|3000
|0
|MEDEIROS Etiene
|AQC
|35.5
|2400
|200
|400
|0
|0
|3000
|0
|UGOLKOVA Maria
|IRO
|27.75
|0
|200
|0
|0
|2800
|3000
|0
|HOWARD Robert
|DCT
|14.5
|0
|2600
|0
|0
|400
|3000
|0
|CONCEICAO Jhennifer
|TOR
|17
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|3000
|0
|GOVOROV Andriy
|TOR
|13
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|3000
|0
|MACHEKIN Artyom
|IRO
|13.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|2800
|0
|LUDLOW Danica
|IRO
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|2800
|0
|POPRAWA Michal
|NYB
|39
|1600
|200
|0
|0
|800
|2600
|0
|CASTIGLIONI Arianna
|AQC
|36
|1800
|0
|800
|0
|0
|2600
|0
|PERRY Kylee
|DCT
|12.5
|0
|2200
|0
|0
|400
|2600
|0
|AOKI Tomomi
|TOK
|15.5
|400
|600
|0
|0
|1600
|2600
|0
|OVERHOLT Emily
|TOR
|25
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|2600
|0
|SOMA Ai
|TOK
|16.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|2600
|0
|FERTEL Kelly
|CAC
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2500
|2500
|0
|SKIERKA Jakub
|NYB
|21
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|800
|2400
|0
|QUINTERO Cristian
|TOK
|32.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|2200
|2400
|0
|WIERLING Damian
|NYB
|25
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|800
|2200
|0
|USTINOVA Daria S
|NYB
|36.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|800
|2000
|0
|BRO Signe
|NYB
|13.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|800
|2000
|0
|BECKER Bowe
|CAC
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|HARTING Zach
|DCT
|22.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|400
|2000
|0
|MELO Luiz Altamir
|AQC
|37
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|PERIBONIO Tomas
|CAC
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|BARKSDALE Emma
|DCT
|33
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|GUY James
|LON
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|SIDLAUSKAS Andrius
|ENS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|2000
|0
|KESELY Ajna
|NYB
|26.25
|1000
|100
|0
|0
|800
|1900
|0
|SANTANA Matheus
|DCT
|17
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|400
|1800
|0
|RICHARDS Matthew
|NYB
|39
|400
|400
|0
|0
|800
|1600
|0
|VASEY Sarah
|NYB
|20.5
|400
|400
|0
|0
|800
|1600
|0
|FINNERTY Ian
|DCT
|23
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|400
|1600
|0
|MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon
|AQC
|29
|0
|1200
|400
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|DEMLER Kathrin
|DCT
|19.25
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|400
|1600
|0
|CHERUTI Meiron
|DCT
|20
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|400
|1600
|0
|KENNEDY Madison
|DCT
|20.5
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|400
|1400
|0
|SANTOS Gabriel
|AQC
|12.5
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|CLOGG Elliot
|LON
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|1400
|0
|TELEGDY Adam
|NYB
|28.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|800
|1200
|0
|SMITH Giles
|DCT
|9.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|400
|1200
|0
|SAHNOUNE Oussama
|IRO
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|1200
|0
|OLIVEIRA Larissa
|AQC
|27
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|PASYNKOV Daniil
|TOR
|25.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|800
|1200
|0
|NASRETDINOVA Rosalia
|DCT
|16.25
|400
|200
|0
|0
|400
|1000
|0
|GRASSI Santiago
|LAC
|4.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|600
|1000
|0
|WADDELL Tevyn
|NYB
|9.25
|0
|100
|0
|0
|800
|900
|0
|SWITKOWSKI Jan
|NYB
|9.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|800
|0
|GOLDING Chloe
|NYB
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|800
|800
|0
|WILBY James
|NYB
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|800
|800
|0
|BRUCE Tain
|AQC
|8.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|GINGRICH Leah
|DCT
|8
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|800
|0
|SANTI Fabio
|AQC
|2.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|van VLIET Tamara
|ENS
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|RULE Remedy
|DCT
|9.25
|0
|600
|0
|0
|0
|600
|0
|DARRAGH Mackenzie
|TOR
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|TANDY Bradley
|TOK
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|PELLEGRINI Federica
|AQC
|13
|400
|200
|0
|0
|0
|600
|0
|CLAREBURT Lewis
|NYB
|24
|400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|GALYER Ali
|DCT
|-3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|TUCKER Miranda
|DCT
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|SAMY Mohamed
|DCT
|12.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|LOY Andrew
|DCT
|13.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|WHITTLE Jacob
|NYB
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna
|TOK
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|GREENE Darragh
|LON
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|400
|400
|0
|KONOPKA REID Katrina
|AQC
|7
|0
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|0
|OTTESEN Jeanette
|NYB
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BLACK Haley
|AQC
|-9.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BURIAN Katalin
|AQC
|8.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GREENSLADE Kathryn
|AQC
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DRAKOU Theodora
|AQC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra
|AQC
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PAPASTAMOS Apostolos
|AQC
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VERRASZTO Evelyn
|AQC
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McHUGH Conner
|DCT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LOVEMORE Tayla
|TOR
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HALL Candice
|TOR
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
