2020 ISL: Dressel, Murphy, King MVPs of Semifinal 2 (Prize Money Table)

Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.

Caeleb Dressel of Cali Condors won the top MVP bonus for the second semifinal match, raking in $39,300. Although he amassed an impressive 90.5 points during the two-day match, many of those came from Jackpotting other swimmers’ points (he had 36 “stolen” points) so he actually earned less than the MVP of semifinal 1, Sarah Sjostrom who took home $43,500.

Ryan Murphy of LA Current (59.5 points) and Lilly King from Cali Condors won the second- and third-place MVP bonuses, netting $35,400 and $33,300, respectively.

In addition to Dressel, Murphy, and King, four more Condors (Olivia Smoliga, Molly Hannis, Hali Flickinger, and Coleman Stewart) and two more Current (Beryl Gastaldello and Tom Shields) took home five-figure paychecks for their efforts.

Dressel, Murphy, King, and Sarah Sjostrom of Energy Standard have earned more than $100,000 so far this season; they will all have an opportunity to add to their winnings next weekend at the 2020 ISL final.

Caeleb Dressel Points Scored Men’s 100 Fly 15 Men’s 50 Free 15 Men’s 4×100 Free 3.5 Men’s 4×100 Medley 3.5 Men’s 100 Free 12 Men’s 100 IM 30 Men’s 50 Fly 7 Mixed 4×100 Free 4.5 Total MVP Points 90.5*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Ryan Murphy Points Scored Men’s 200 Back 19 Men’s 50 Back 12 Men’s 4×100 Medley 4.5 Men’s 100 Back 5.5 Men’s 50 Back Skins 37 Total MVP Points 59.5*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Lilly King Points Scored Women’s 200 Breast 12 Women’s 50 Breast 7 Women’s 4×100 Medley 4.5 Women’s 100 Breast 10 Women’s 50 Breast Skins 35 Total MVP Points 51*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Semifinal 2 – sorted by earnings:

Name Team Points Invid Relay Skins MVP Team Bonus Total Stolen DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 90.5 18600 4200 0 15000 1500 39300 1800 MURPHY Ryan LAC 59.5 8100 1800 15600 9000 900 35400 2400 KING Lilly CAC 51 9600 1800 14400 6000 1500 33300 0 GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 49.5 15600 1200 0 0 900 17700 0 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 44.5 7200 5400 0 0 1500 14100 0 HANNIS Molly CAC 38.5 6000 300 6000 0 1500 13800 0 FLICKINGER Hali CAC 38.5 12000 0 0 0 1500 13500 0 SHIELDS Tom LAC 40 6600 4800 0 0 900 12300 0 STEWART Coleman CAC 24 4800 1200 3600 0 1500 11100 0 GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 26 6000 2400 0 0 900 9300 0 WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 24.5 4800 3600 0 0 900 9300 0 RESS Justin CAC 25.75 3600 4200 0 0 1500 9300 0 SAKCI Emre IRO 38 7800 600 0 0 600 9000 600 HAAS Townley CAC 20 7200 0 0 0 1500 8700 0 NELSON Beata CAC 27.5 6000 300 0 0 1500 7800 0 SANTOS Leonardo IRO 22 7200 0 0 0 600 7800 0 CIESLAK Marcin CAC 24 4800 1200 0 0 1500 7500 0 BROWN Erika CAC 24.5 600 5400 0 0 1500 7500 0 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 28.5 6600 0 0 0 600 7200 0 SCHMITT Allison CAC 25 3600 2100 0 0 1500 7200 0 DAHLIA Kelsi CAC 23 3600 1800 0 0 1500 6900 0 ROONEY Maxime LAC 23 1200 4800 0 0 900 6900 0 LICON Will LAC 19 6000 0 0 0 900 6900 0 HULKKO Ida IRO 19.5 2400 0 3600 0 600 6600 0 GLINTA Robert IRO 21.5 3600 600 1800 0 600 6600 0 SILVA FRANCA Felipe LAC 17.5 3600 1800 0 0 900 6300 0 HENIQUE Melanie IRO 21 5400 0 0 0 600 6000 0 SANTOS Nicholas IRO 27 4200 600 0 0 600 5400 0 MASSE Kylie TOR 21 4800 600 0 0 0 5400 0 WOG Kelsey TOR 23 4800 600 0 0 0 5400 0 GASSON Helena LAC 22 4200 0 0 0 900 5100 0 GKOLOMEEV Kristian LAC 16 2400 1800 0 0 900 5100 0 MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC 14 2400 1200 0 0 1500 5100 0 RYAN Shane TOR 17.5 600 300 4200 0 0 5100 0 WANG Eddie CAC 13 3600 0 0 0 1500 5100 0 HINDS Natalie CAC 17 1200 2100 0 0 1500 4800 0 SCHEFFER Fernando LAC 15.5 3600 300 0 0 900 4800 0 MUREZ Andi LAC 16 1200 2400 0 0 900 4500 0 KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC 14 2400 0 0 0 1500 3900 0 SZARANEK Mark CAC 7 2400 0 0 0 1500 3900 0 McKEE Anton TOR 18.5 3600 300 0 0 0 3900 0 FINK Nic CAC 13.5 1200 1200 0 0 1500 3900 0 LAUKKANEN Jenna IRO 25 1800 0 1200 0 600 3600 0 SELISKAR Andrew LAC 12.5 2400 300 0 0 900 3600 0 TETZLOFF Aly LAC 14.5 1200 1200 0 0 900 3300 0 DELOOF Ali LAC 12.5 1200 1200 0 0 900 3300 0 HANSSON Louise TOR 21 1200 1800 0 0 0 3000 0 SMITH Rebecca TOR 15.5 2400 600 0 0 0 3000 0 BASSETO Guilherme IRO 14.5 2100 0 0 0 600 2700 0 CARTER Dylan LAC 7.25 0 1800 0 0 900 2700 0 BENTZ Gunnar CAC 11.5 1200 0 0 0 1500 2700 0 PIERONI Blake TOR 18.5 1200 1500 0 0 0 2700 0 ANDERSON Haley CAC 6 1200 0 0 0 1500 2700 0 EGOROVA Anna TOR 13 2400 0 0 0 0 2400 0 CIEPLUCHA Tessa TOR 14 2400 0 0 0 0 2400 0 HEIDTMANN Jacob LAC 8 1200 0 0 0 900 2100 0 TOUMARKIN Yakov IRO 7 1200 0 0 0 600 1800 0 VERRASZTO David IRO 9 1200 0 0 0 600 1800 0 COLEMAN Michelle TOR 10 0 1800 0 0 0 1800 0 MARSH Alyssa LAC 8 600 300 0 0 900 1800 0 ANDRUSENKO Veronika IRO 11 1200 0 0 0 600 1800 0 SEBASTIAN Julia LAC 14 600 0 0 0 900 1500 0 CORDES Kevin CAC 7.5 0 0 0 0 1500 1500 0 BURCHILL Veronica CAC 1.5 0 0 0 0 1500 1500 0 NEAL Lia CAC 1.5 0 0 0 0 1500 1500 0 FERTEL Kelly CAC -1 0 0 0 0 1500 1500 0 KISIL Yuri TOR 8.5 0 1500 0 0 0 1500 0 JACKSON Tate CAC 3.5 0 0 0 0 1500 1500 0 BAQLAH Khader CAC 1.5 0 0 0 0 1500 1500 0 SMALL Meghan CAC 3 0 0 0 0 1500 1500 0 PRATT Cole TOR 8.5 1200 0 0 0 0 1200 0 LELLIOTT Jay TOR 10 1200 0 0 0 0 1200 0 ULYETT Jocelyn TOR 7.5 1200 0 0 0 0 1200 0 PERSSON Erik TOR 7.5 1200 0 0 0 0 1200 0 STEWART Kendyl LAC 3 0 300 0 0 900 1200 0 RASMUS Claire LAC 2.5 0 300 0 0 900 1200 0 McLAUGHLIN Katie LAC 7 0 300 0 0 900 1200 0 LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim IRO 6.5 600 0 0 0 600 1200 0 CHRISTOU Apostolos LAC 5.5 0 300 0 0 900 1200 0 FERREIRA Marco LAC 5.5 0 300 0 0 900 1200 0 OVERHOLT Emily TOR 14 1200 0 0 0 0 1200 0 ORSI Marco IRO 3 0 600 0 0 600 1200 0 SMITH Kierra LAC -1 0 0 0 0 900 900 0 PRENOT Josh LAC 8 0 0 0 0 900 900 0 CHADWICK Michael TOR 5.5 0 900 0 0 0 900 0 HVAS Tomoe LAC 4 0 0 0 0 900 900 0 HAYDEN Brent TOR 6 0 900 0 0 0 900 0 SARGENT Makayla LAC 1 0 0 0 0 900 900 0 BECKMANN Emilie IRO 5.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 KLENZ Ramon IRO 6 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 BRATTON Lisa TOR 12.5 600 0 0 0 0 600 0 HOSSZU Katinka IRO 15 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 ZEVINA Daria IRO 2.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 MURDOCH Ross IRO 7 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 APOSTALON Anika TOR 5 0 600 0 0 0 600 0 LUDLOW Danica IRO 2 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 HINDLEY Isabella IRO 1.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 UGOLKOVA Maria IRO 3.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 USTINOVA Daria K IRO 0.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 VAN ROON Valerie IRO 4 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 de BOER Thom IRO 10.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 KNOX Finlay TOR 9.5 600 0 0 0 0 600 0 MIGNON Clement IRO 4.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 MACHEKIN Artyom IRO 2.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 PILHATSCH Caroline IRO 3 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 FISCH Claire TOR 6 0 300 0 0 0 300 0 MEYNEN Julie TOR 4.5 0 300 0 0 0 300 0 FESIKOV Sergey TOR 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 PASYNKOV Daniil TOR 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GOVOROV Andriy TOR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CONCEICAO Jhennifer TOR 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 KRASNYKH Alexander TOR 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Season Earnings – Through Semifinal 2

Name Team Points Invid Relay Skins MVP Bonus Team Bonus Total Stolen DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 367.5 64600 11000 5600 45000 5500 131700 2200 MURPHY Ryan LAC 292.5 33300 6800 48800 25000 3500 117400 7600 KING Lilly CAC 279 37200 6600 45200 22000 5500 116500 2400 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 255 36400 10400 30200 29000 4100 110100 1000 GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 296.5 53200 7200 7200 22000 3500 93100 400 SAKCI Emre IRO 231.5 25800 3200 19200 20000 2800 71000 1800 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 215 33200 12600 0 16000 5100 66900 400 PEATY Adam LON 149 21400 5000 24000 13000 3500 66900 0 le CLOS Chad ENS 210 28800 12600 8000 12000 5100 66500 0 SHIELDS Tom LAC 217 28200 14000 8800 10000 3500 64500 0 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 239 27000 16200 9600 4000 5500 62300 400 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 207 29400 1400 9600 14000 2800 57200 400 ATKINSON Alia LON 146.5 22000 5200 14400 4000 3900 49500 0 MANAUDOU Florent ENS 147 21200 7400 9600 5000 4100 47300 400 SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 172.5 23600 5600 12800 0 5100 47100 0 FLICKINGER Hali CAC 185.25 37200 100 0 0 5500 42800 0 SZABO Szebasztian AQC 180 20400 6200 4800 9000 0 40400 400 TOUSSAINT Kira LON 163.5 27800 5500 3200 0 3900 40400 0 MASSE Kylie TOR 164.5 24800 3400 10000 0 1400 39600 400 WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 138.5 14000 10400 6000 4000 3500 37900 400 SEEBOHM Emily ENS 144 20000 6700 4800 0 5100 36600 0 GUIDO Guilherme LON 125.5 18400 5000 8400 0 3900 35700 0 HANNIS Molly CAC 127.5 14800 1700 13200 0 5500 35200 0 NELSON Beata CAC 157.5 24200 1700 3600 0 5500 35000 0 SCOTT Duncan LON 138 18400 12400 0 0 3900 34700 0 KAWAMOTO Takeshi TOK 139 17600 3400 11000 0 2600 34600 0 PILATO Benedetta ENS 123.5 21200 5000 2400 0 5100 33700 0 RYLOV Evgeny ENS 137.75 18800 9400 0 0 5100 33300 0 ANDERSON Freya LON 137.5 17200 13000 0 0 2900 33100 0 DIENER Christian LON 120.25 12000 1400 8200 6000 3900 31500 0 WATTEL Marie LON 153 15400 12000 0 0 3900 31300 0 BANIC Madeline ENS 102.5 10000 7300 8400 0 5100 30800 0 GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 121.75 16800 6400 3400 0 3500 30100 0 RESS Justin CAC 118.75 14000 8600 1600 0 5500 29700 0 HEEMSKERK Femke ENS 119 12800 9200 2800 0 4500 29300 0 KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS 109.5 13600 10400 0 0 5100 29100 0 OHASHI Yui TOK 139 26400 0 0 0 2600 29000 0 RAPSYS Danas ENS 103 23200 0 0 0 5100 28300 0 IRIE Ryosuke TOK 118.25 18000 3400 3800 0 2600 27800 0 HENIQUE Melanie IRO 114.75 20200 0 4400 0 2800 27400 0 HAGINO Kosuke TOK 115 24400 0 0 0 2600 27000 0 KAMENEVA Maria LON 132 7200 8000 7800 0 3900 26900 0 SANTOS Nicholas IRO 153.5 18600 2000 3200 0 2800 26600 1600 SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS 117 16400 5000 0 0 5100 26500 0 WOG Kelsey TOR 143 21600 3400 0 0 1400 26400 0 HAAS Townley CAC 71 16000 3600 0 0 5500 25100 0 RYAN Shane TOR 115 14600 1900 6600 0 1400 24500 0 DAHLIA Kelsi CAC 107.75 11800 7100 0 0 5500 24400 0 STEWART Coleman CAC 86.5 11600 2000 4400 0 5500 23500 0 PRIGODA Kirill LON 116.5 14600 1700 3200 0 3900 23400 0 PIERONI Blake TOR 116 13200 8500 0 0 1400 23100 0 BROWN Erika CAC 116.5 3400 13800 0 0 5500 22700 0 ROONEY Maxime LAC 98.75 2800 14400 2000 0 3500 22700 0 SCHMITT Allison CAC 89 10400 6700 0 0 5500 22600 0 KOSEKI Yasuhiro TOK 112 11800 3400 4800 0 2600 22600 0 PICKREM Sydney LON 117 18600 0 0 0 3900 22500 0 SANTOS Leonardo IRO 98 19600 0 0 0 2800 22400 0 McKEE Anton TOR 105.5 17600 1700 1200 0 1400 21900 0 WOOD Abbie NYB 121.75 19600 1100 0 0 800 21500 0 ANDREW Michael NYB 136.5 17600 200 2800 0 800 21400 0 APPLE Zach DCT 119 15200 5800 0 0 400 21400 0 HASEGAWA Suzuka TOK 106.5 16600 2100 0 0 2600 21300 0 CIESLAK Marcin CAC 93 13200 2400 0 0 5500 21100 0 GKOLOMEEV Kristian LAC 85 8400 9000 0 0 3500 20900 0 KUSCH Marius LON 95.5 7600 9300 0 0 3900 20800 0 SURKOVA Arina NYB 117.75 14800 1500 3600 0 800 20700 0 LAZOR Annie LON 99.25 13400 600 2200 0 3900 20100 0 MARGALIS Melanie CAC 93 16800 0 0 0 3000 19800 0 SILVA FRANCA Felipe LAC 81 10400 5800 0 0 3500 19700 0 HULKKO Ida IRO 81.5 12800 400 3600 0 2800 19600 0 SHIMIZU Sakiko TOK 91 17000 0 0 0 2600 19600 0 LANZA Vini LON 94 10200 4800 0 0 3900 18900 0 KOCH Marco NYB 125.5 16400 400 1200 0 800 18800 1200 KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC 100 13200 0 0 0 5500 18700 0 WASICK Kasia NYB 112.5 15800 1800 0 0 800 18400 0 MIRESSI Alessandro AQC 90.5 8400 8200 1600 0 0 18200 0 MOROZOV Vladimir TOK 86 14000 2200 0 0 2000 18200 0 HANSSON Louise TOR 108 8400 8200 0 0 1400 18000 0 LICON Will LAC 80.5 13200 1200 0 0 3500 17900 0 MUREZ Andi LAC 90.5 7200 7200 0 0 3500 17900 0 SAKAI Natsumi TOK 105.5 11600 3600 0 0 2600 17800 0 MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC 93.5 14800 2800 0 0 0 17600 0 HINDS Natalie CAC 73.5 2000 9900 0 0 5500 17400 0 CIEPLUCHA Tessa TOR 94 16000 0 0 0 1400 17400 0 MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro TOK 85 12600 2000 0 0 2600 17200 0 MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC 63.5 4800 6800 0 0 5500 17100 0 HOPKIN Anna LON 68 2000 11200 0 0 3900 17100 0 WANG Eddie CAC 62 11200 0 0 0 5500 16700 0 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail LON 93 4800 7900 0 0 3900 16600 0 HOSSZU Katinka IRO 123.5 12800 800 0 0 2800 16400 0 VAZAIOS Andreas LON 97.5 12400 0 0 0 3900 16300 0 SMITH Rebecca TOR 87 10000 4800 0 0 1400 16200 0 MACK Linnea DCT 78 5600 2200 7600 0 400 15800 0 SMITH Leah TOK 73.5 13200 0 0 0 2600 15800 0 BLUME Pernille ENS 53.5 0 10400 0 0 5100 15500 0 LIMA Felipe ENS 69.5 6400 1200 2400 0 5100 15100 0 COLEMAN Michelle TOR 85.5 2400 7800 3200 0 1400 14800 0 IMAI Runa TOK 65.25 11600 600 0 0 2600 14800 0 LAUKKANEN Jenna IRO 109 9933 400 1200 0 2800 14333 0 SCHEFFER Fernando LAC 65.5 10000 700 0 0 3500 14200 0 BASSETO Guilherme IRO 76.75 8500 1400 1400 0 2800 14100 0 BILQUIST Amy DCT 86.5 10400 3000 0 0 400 13800 0 PEBLEY Jacob DCT 80.5 8400 4600 0 0 400 13400 0 LITCHFIELD Joe NYB 112.5 11400 600 400 0 800 13200 0 BRATTON Lisa TOR 105 11400 400 0 0 1400 13200 400 ORSI Marco IRO 61 8000 2200 0 0 2800 13000 0 VERRASZTO David IRO 72.5 10000 0 0 0 2800 12800 0 HONDA Tomoru TOK 74 10200 0 0 0 2600 12800 0 CARTER Dylan LAC 52.25 2000 3000 4000 0 3500 12500 0 GLINTA Robert IRO 53 8400 600 1800 0 1600 12400 0 SHIRAI Rio TOK 84 5200 4500 0 0 2600 12300 0 ESCOBEDO Emily NYB 65 11200 200 0 0 800 12200 0 CARRARO Martina AQC 83.5 10200 0 1600 0 0 11800 0 GASSON Helena LAC 79.5 8200 0 0 0 3500 11700 0 ANDRUSENKO Veronika IRO 72 8400 400 0 0 2800 11600 0 DELOOF Ali LAC 61.5 5200 2800 0 0 3500 11500 0 STUPIN Max ENS 53.5 6200 0 0 0 5100 11300 0 AUBOCK Felix NYB 65.5 10000 200 0 0 800 11000 0 TETZLOFF Aly LAC 59.5 3200 4200 0 0 3500 10900 0 DAVIES Georgia ENS 64 1200 2900 1600 0 5100 10800 0 HVAS Tomoe LAC 53 7200 0 0 0 3500 10700 0 HEINTZ Philip AQC 79 10400 200 0 0 0 10600 0 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna ENS 65.5 5400 0 0 0 5100 10500 0 SELISKAR Andrew LAC 50 6800 700 0 0 2900 10400 0 CHIMROVA Svetlana NYB 62.5 8800 600 0 0 800 10200 0 TERAMURA Miho TOK 65.5 6200 1400 0 0 2600 10200 0 DELOOF Catie TOK 60.5 2000 5500 0 0 2600 10100 0 AOKI Reona TOK 71 4533 900 2000 0 2600 10033 0 LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim IRO 64.5 6600 600 0 0 2800 10000 0 GREVERS Matt ENS 53.75 2400 2200 0 0 5100 9700 0 FERREIRA Marco LAC 42 800 5300 0 0 3500 9600 0 SHEVTSOV Sergey ENS 42.5 0 4500 0 0 5100 9600 0 LITCHFIELD Max ENS 42 6000 0 0 0 3100 9100 0 KUBOVA Simona TOK 61.5 5400 1000 0 0 2600 9000 0 KAPAS Boglarka NYB 67 8000 0 0 0 800 8800 0 HARVEY Mary-Sophie ENS 60 3400 200 0 0 5100 8700 0 JACKSON Tate CAC 29.5 0 3200 0 0 5500 8700 0 KISIL Yuri TOR 38 0 7300 0 0 1400 8700 0 MARSH Alyssa LAC 39.5 4200 900 0 0 3500 8600 0 MATSUI Kosuke TOK 56.5 4200 1600 800 0 2000 8600 0 LARSON Breeja ENS 39.5 1533 1800 0 0 5100 8433 0 GALAT Bethany DCT 67 7600 400 0 0 400 8400 0 CHADWICK Michael TOR 54.5 800 6100 0 0 1400 8300 0 DEAN Tom LON 49 5400 0 0 0 2900 8300 0 BILIS Simonas ENS 32.5 0 4600 0 0 3600 8200 0 ANDERSON Haley CAC 21 3600 0 0 0 4500 8100 0 DEVINE Abrahm DCT 60 7600 0 0 0 400 8000 0 GROTHE Zane DCT 45 7600 0 0 0 400 8000 0 THORMEYER Markus TOK 66.5 1800 3600 0 0 2600 8000 0 EGOROVA Anna TOR 50 6400 200 0 0 1400 8000 0 IGARASHI Chihiro TOK 65.25 5400 0 0 0 2600 8000 0 WILLMOTT Aimee LON 50 4000 0 0 0 3900 7900 0 DUMONT Valentine AQC 64 6800 1000 0 0 0 7800 0 HEIDTMANN Jacob LAC 40 4800 0 0 0 2900 7700 0 TOUMARKIN Yakov IRO 51.5 4800 0 0 0 2800 7600 0 QUAH Ting Wen DCT 61.5 2600 4600 0 0 400 7600 0 CHIERIGHINI Marcelo AQC 54 2000 5600 0 0 0 7600 0 ROMANCHUK Mykhailo AQC 48 7600 0 0 0 0 7600 0 GEER Margo DCT 57.5 1600 5400 0 0 400 7400 0 FESIKOV Sergey TOR 60.5 3600 2400 0 0 1400 7400 0 PERSSON Erik TOR 40.5 6000 0 0 0 1400 7400 0 SZARANEK Mark CAC 21.5 2800 0 0 0 4500 7300 0 GREENBANK Luke LON 34.5 3000 300 0 0 3900 7200 0 KOZELSKY Lindsey DCT 53 3600 1200 2000 0 400 7200 0 ZIRK Kregor ENS 42.5 1200 700 0 0 5100 7000 0 MIGNON Clement IRO 41.5 800 3400 0 0 2800 7000 0 SMALL Meghan CAC 33 2400 0 0 0 4500 6900 0 HAYDEN Brent TOR 38 0 5500 0 0 1400 6900 0 ALMEIDA Brandonn NYB 25 6000 0 0 0 800 6800 0 O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie LON 44 1400 1700 0 0 3500 6600 0 SMITH Brendon NYB 50 5600 0 0 0 800 6400 0 BAQLAH Khader CAC 27.5 400 400 0 0 5500 6300 0 RIVOLTA Matteo AQC 59 4000 2200 0 0 0 6200 0 FRATUS Bruno TOK 30 2800 800 0 0 2600 6200 0 CORDES Kevin CAC 30.5 400 200 0 0 5500 6100 0 BENTZ Gunnar CAC 22.5 1600 0 0 0 4500 6100 0 DAWSON Kathleen LON 40 2000 200 0 0 3900 6100 0 FINK Nic CAC 27 1200 1400 0 0 3500 6100 0 TCHORZ Alicja NYB 48.5 2800 800 1600 0 800 6000 0 de BOER Thom IRO 50 1200 1800 0 0 2800 5800 0 ZHILKIN Andrey ENS 31 2800 500 0 0 2500 5800 0 BURCHILL Veronica CAC 10.75 0 100 0 0 5500 5600 0 PROUD Ben ENS 18 0 500 0 0 5100 5600 0 BECKMANN Emilie IRO 39.25 1600 1200 0 0 2800 5600 0 de DEUS Leonardo AQC 47 5600 0 0 0 0 5600 0 SHIOURA Shinri TOK 39 800 2200 0 0 2600 5600 0 LARGE Emily LON 11.5 1600 0 0 0 3900 5500 0 SATO Shoma TOK 39 2800 0 0 0 2600 5400 0 FISCH Claire TOR 31 0 3900 0 0 1400 5300 0 RENSHAW Molly NYB 48.5 4200 200 0 0 800 5200 0 COPE Thomas DCT 57 4800 0 0 0 400 5200 0 ANDISON Bailey DCT 50 4800 0 0 0 400 5200 0 ULYETT Jocelyn TOR 44.5 3600 200 0 0 1400 5200 0 GUNES Viktoriya ENS 8 0 0 0 0 5100 5100 0 PRENOT Josh LAC 46 1600 0 0 0 3500 5100 0 CHRISTOU Apostolos LAC 28 0 1500 0 0 3500 5000 0 CLARK Imogen ENS 18.5 800 1000 400 0 2600 4800 0 STJEPANOVIC Velimir DCT 36.5 4400 0 0 0 400 4800 0 McLAUGHLIN Katie LAC 21.5 0 1100 0 0 3500 4600 0 SCOZZOLI Fabio AQC 58 4400 200 0 0 0 4600 0 VAN ROON Valerie IRO 30 0 1800 0 0 2800 4600 0 KRASNYKH Alexander TOR 41 3200 0 0 0 1400 4600 0 KOBORI Yuki TOK 30 3000 0 0 0 1600 4600 0 SEBASTIAN Julia LAC 48.5 1000 0 0 0 3500 4500 0 ZEVINA Daria IRO 34.25 1600 0 0 0 2800 4400 0 NIKOLAEV Mark DCT 41.5 2000 0 2000 0 400 4400 0 SATO Aya TOK 21 0 2200 0 0 2200 4400 0 WEST Harriet LON 11 0 400 0 0 3900 4300 0 KLENZ Ramon IRO 25.5 2000 0 0 0 2200 4200 0 HOPE Lucy ENS 13 0 700 0 0 3500 4200 0 McLAY Scott LON 11.5 0 600 0 0 3500 4100 0 MEYNEN Julie TOR 21.5 0 2700 0 0 1400 4100 0 STEWART Kendyl LAC 23 0 500 0 0 3500 4000 0 PILHATSCH Caroline IRO 22 1200 0 0 0 2800 4000 0 KNOX Finlay TOR 46 2600 0 0 0 1400 4000 0 SARGENT Makayla LAC 8 400 0 0 0 3500 3900 0 HINDLEY Isabella IRO 20.5 0 1000 0 0 2800 3800 0 LELLIOTT Jay TOR 40.5 2400 0 0 0 1400 3800 0 HIBBOTT Holly LON 16 800 0 0 0 2900 3700 0 SMITH Kierra LAC 7 0 0 0 0 3500 3500 0 NEAL Lia CAC 4.5 0 0 0 0 3500 3500 0 DRESSEL Sherridon CAC 12.75 0 500 0 0 3000 3500 0 RASMUS Claire LAC 9.5 0 500 0 0 2900 3400 0 PRATT Cole TOR 39 2000 0 0 0 1400 3400 0 APOSTALON Anika TOR 26.5 0 2000 0 0 1400 3400 0 LEVEAUX Amaury LON 6 0 0 0 0 3300 3300 0 NAKAMURA Katsumi LON 15.5 600 1800 0 0 900 3300 0 MURDOCH Ross IRO 24 400 0 0 0 2800 3200 0 USTINOVA Daria K IRO 8.75 0 400 0 0 2800 3200 0 CORREIA Breno AQC 29 2000 1200 0 0 0 3200 0 MIZUNUMA Naoki TOK 38 1200 0 0 0 2000 3200 0 SPAJARI Pedro AQC 17 0 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 TIMMERS Pieter NYB 36 400 1800 0 0 800 3000 0 MEDEIROS Etiene AQC 35.5 2400 200 400 0 0 3000 0 UGOLKOVA Maria IRO 27.75 0 200 0 0 2800 3000 0 HOWARD Robert DCT 14.5 0 2600 0 0 400 3000 0 CONCEICAO Jhennifer TOR 17 1600 0 0 0 1400 3000 0 GOVOROV Andriy TOR 13 1600 0 0 0 1400 3000 0 MACHEKIN Artyom IRO 13.5 0 0 0 0 2800 2800 0 LUDLOW Danica IRO 6 0 0 0 0 2800 2800 0 POPRAWA Michal NYB 39 1600 200 0 0 800 2600 0 CASTIGLIONI Arianna AQC 36 1800 0 800 0 0 2600 0 PERRY Kylee DCT 12.5 0 2200 0 0 400 2600 0 AOKI Tomomi TOK 15.5 400 600 0 0 1600 2600 0 OVERHOLT Emily TOR 25 1200 0 0 0 1400 2600 0 SOMA Ai TOK 16.5 1600 0 0 0 1000 2600 0 FERTEL Kelly CAC -2 0 0 0 0 2500 2500 0 SKIERKA Jakub NYB 21 1600 0 0 0 800 2400 0 QUINTERO Cristian TOK 32.5 0 200 0 0 2200 2400 0 WIERLING Damian NYB 25 0 1400 0 0 800 2200 0 USTINOVA Daria S NYB 36.5 0 1200 0 0 800 2000 0 BRO Signe NYB 13.5 0 1200 0 0 800 2000 0 BECKER Bowe CAC 4.5 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0 HARTING Zach DCT 22.5 1600 0 0 0 400 2000 0 MELO Luiz Altamir AQC 37 2000 0 0 0 0 2000 0 PERIBONIO Tomas CAC 8 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0 BARKSDALE Emma DCT 33 2000 0 0 0 0 2000 0 GUY James LON 17 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0 SIDLAUSKAS Andrius ENS 2 0 0 0 0 2000 2000 0 KESELY Ajna NYB 26.25 1000 100 0 0 800 1900 0 SANTANA Matheus DCT 17 0 1400 0 0 400 1800 0 RICHARDS Matthew NYB 39 400 400 0 0 800 1600 0 VASEY Sarah NYB 20.5 400 400 0 0 800 1600 0 FINNERTY Ian DCT 23 0 1200 0 0 400 1600 0 MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon AQC 29 0 1200 400 0 0 1600 0 DEMLER Kathrin DCT 19.25 1200 0 0 0 400 1600 0 CHERUTI Meiron DCT 20 1200 0 0 0 400 1600 0 KENNEDY Madison DCT 20.5 0 1000 0 0 400 1400 0 SANTOS Gabriel AQC 12.5 0 1400 0 0 0 1400 0 CLOGG Elliot LON 3 0 0 0 0 1400 1400 0 TELEGDY Adam NYB 28.5 400 0 0 0 800 1200 0 SMITH Giles DCT 9.5 0 800 0 0 400 1200 0 SAHNOUNE Oussama IRO 3 0 0 0 0 1200 1200 0 OLIVEIRA Larissa AQC 27 0 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 PASYNKOV Daniil TOR 25.5 400 0 0 0 800 1200 0 NASRETDINOVA Rosalia DCT 16.25 400 200 0 0 400 1000 0 GRASSI Santiago LAC 4.5 0 400 0 0 600 1000 0 WADDELL Tevyn NYB 9.25 0 100 0 0 800 900 0 SWITKOWSKI Jan NYB 9.5 0 400 0 0 400 800 0 GOLDING Chloe NYB 3 0 0 0 0 800 800 0 WILBY James NYB 9 0 0 0 0 800 800 0 BRUCE Tain AQC 8.5 800 0 0 0 0 800 0 GINGRICH Leah DCT 8 400 0 0 0 400 800 0 SANTI Fabio AQC 2.5 0 800 0 0 0 800 0 van VLIET Tamara ENS 0.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 RULE Remedy DCT 9.25 0 600 0 0 0 600 0 DARRAGH Mackenzie TOR -1 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 TANDY Bradley TOK 2 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 PELLEGRINI Federica AQC 13 400 200 0 0 0 600 0 CLAREBURT Lewis NYB 24 400 0 0 0 0 400 0 GALYER Ali DCT -3.5 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 TUCKER Miranda DCT 7 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 SAMY Mohamed DCT 12.5 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 LOY Andrew DCT 13.5 0 400 0 0 0 400 0 WHITTLE Jacob NYB 6.5 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna TOK 3 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 GREENE Darragh LON 4 0 0 0 0 400 400 0 KONOPKA REID Katrina AQC 7 0 200 0 0 0 200 0 OTTESEN Jeanette NYB 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BLACK Haley AQC -9.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BURIAN Katalin AQC 8.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GREENSLADE Kathryn AQC -3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DRAKOU Theodora AQC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra AQC 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 PAPASTAMOS Apostolos AQC -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 VERRASZTO Evelyn AQC 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McHUGH Conner DCT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LOVEMORE Tayla TOR -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 HALL Candice TOR 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Prize Money Points

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual events 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Relay events (points distributed equally among team members) 12 points 8 points 4 points 2 points Skins race round 1 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 2 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 3 12 points 4 points

Event Earnings

Event Earnings Regular Season Matches Semifinals Final 1st place – individual 2400 USD 3600 USD 4800 USD 2nd place 1600 USD 2400 USD 3200 USD 3rd place 800 USD 1200 USD 1600 USD 4th place 400 USD 600 USD 800 USD 1st place – relay 4800 USD 7200 USD 9600 USD 2nd place 3200 USD 4800 USD 6400 USD 3rd place 1600 USD 2400 USD 3200 USD 4th place 800 USD 1600 USD 1600 USD 1st place – skins round 1 2400 USD 3600 USD 4800 USD 2nd place 1600 USD 2400 USD 3200 USD 3rd place 800 USD 1200 USD 1600 USD 4th place 400 USD 600 USD 800 USD 1st place – skins round 2 2400 USD 3600 USD 4800 USD 2nd place 1600 USD 2400 USD 3200 USD 3rd place 800 USD 1200 USD 1600 USD 4th place 400 USD 600 USD 800 USD 1st place – skins round 3 4800 USD 7200 USD 9600 USD 2nd place 1600 USD 2400 USD 3200 USD

MVP Bonus Structure

Regular Season Matches Semifinals Final 1st: 10,000 USD 15,000 USD 20,000 USD 2nd 6,000 USD 9,000 USD 12,000 USD 3rd 4,000 USD 6,000 USD 8,000 USD

The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.