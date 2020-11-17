Luke Williams Will Join Penn’s Freestyle Legacy in Fall of 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Williams of Palm Harbor University High School in Florida has committed to the University of Pennsylvania. A current high school senior, Williams is expected to join Penn in the fall of 2021.

At the Florida 4A (big school) High School State Championship meet last week, Williams finished 4th in the 500 free in 4:31.00, which is a new lifetime best in his top event.

In the 200 free, he swam a 1:41 in prelims, about a second short of his best time, but added 3 seconds in finals to place 15th overall.

He also split 22.18 and 48.18 on rolling starts on Palm Harbor’s 200 and 400 free relays.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 22.18

100 free – 47.20

200 free – 1:40.54

500 free – 4:31.00

1000 free – 9:32.56

1650 free – 15:58.64

100 back – 51.92

200 back – 1:55.81

As a distance freestyler, he’ll join a group with among the strongest of Penn’s swimming legacies. That comes mostly from Chris Swanson, who won 4-straight Ivy League titles in the 1650 free from 2013-2016, and who became Penn’s only NCAA Champion in men’s swimming in 2016 when he won that same event at nationals.

Last season, Penn had a pair of sophomores finish in the top 7 at the Ivy League Championships, with William Kamps placing 3rd and Billy Fallon placing 7th. Penn, along with the rest of the Ivy League, won’t compete in the 2020-2021 NCAA season, meaning that both of those swimmers will have 2 years of eligibility remaining entering next season, giving the team depth in this race.

That was a highlight for the Quakers as part of a 7th-place team championship out of 8 teams at the 2020 Ivy League Championship meet.

He’s one of several new distance swimmers scheduled to join Penn this fall. Matthew Fallon, the #8 recruit nationally in the class of 2021, is the headliner with bests of 4:21 and 9:05 in the 500 and 1000 yard freestyles, though his better events are still the 400 IM and 200 breaststroke.

Also joining that group will be Michael Foley, with bests of 9:22.9 and 15:53.0 in the 1000 and 1650 frees.

Also joining the class are Nicholas Malchow, a sprint freestyler (21.1/47.0); and middle-distance freestyler and IMer Aaron Rosen (1:38.8 in the 200 free, 3:57 in the 400 IM).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.