Lexi Mulvihill Sets State Record as Creekside and Oviedo Win Florida 4A Title

FHSAA 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships

November 7th, 2020

Location

All State Series Information

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 FHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships-4A”

Full Results PDF

Top 5 Girls’ Teams

Creekside – 271 Oviedo – 246 Winter Park – 230 Riverview – 190 Windermere – 166

Creekside got out to an early lead, winning the 200 medley relay in 1:43.93. Junior Grace Gavin played a big role, out splitting the field by half a second on the backstroke leg (26.40).

In the 200 free, Flagler Palm Coast’s Micayla Cronk led the field, out-touching Addison Sauickie for the top time of 1:47.95. Cronk later added a second win in the 100 free, finishing as the only girl to break 50.0 in the event. The future member of the University of Florida swim team touched in 48.78.

The 200 IM title was also won by a multiple event champion, Ella Bathurst. Bathurst was the only swimmer to break 2:00 in the event, finishing in 1:59.53. Later in the meet she added a second state title in the 100 back (52.77). She will join the University of Virginia next fall.

The swim of the meet came in the 50 free, where George M Steinbrenner senior Alexis Mulvihill broke the state record previously held by Christina Swindle. Mulvihill touched the wall in 22.22, breaking Swindle’s record by .08. Swindle, who went on to be a member of the US National while swimming at Auburn, had set the previous record in 2002.

Mulvihill also added a second win on the day, taking the top spot in the 100 fly (53.16). She is committed to swim for Auburn University next fall.

On the diving board, the top score went to a freshman, Boone’s Lanie Gulch. She finished with 468.60 points.

While she wasn’t able to win the 200 free, freshman Addison Sauickie finished first in the 500 free. She beat second-place Jordan Agliano by two seconds, touching the wall in 4:47.23.

In the 100 breast, a freshman took home the title. Gracie Weyant, the younger sister of US National Team Member Emma Weyant, won the event in her first year of high school. In doing so, she upset last year’s state champion and University of Florida commit Olivia Peoples. Weyant finished in 1:01.51.

Oviedo wrapped up the women’s meet with a win in the 400 free relay, taking the top time by finishing in 3:25.64.

Top 5 Boys’ Teams

Oviedo – 216 Creekside – 192.5 Bartram Trail – 188 Allen D Nease – 169 HB Plant – 168

For the third straight year, the Oviedo High School boys won the state title.

In the meet’s first event, the 200 medley relay, Bartram Trail won in a time of 1:33.25. They were led by Macguire McDuff, who anchored the relay in 19.82.

Sage Sungail swam to the fastest time in the 200 free, winning in 1:37.99. This was the junior’s first state title as last year his highest finish was second place in the 50 free.

The first multiple event winner from the boys meet came from Liam Custer, who led the field in both the 200 IM and 500 free. The Riverview junior finished in 1:47.41 in the IM, just over a second off of the state record. He then added a 4:21.41 in the 500 free to win his second race of the day. Last year he finished 2nd in the IM and 3rd in the 500.

Joining Custer in winning multiple events was Seminole junior and Florida commit Dawson Joyce. Joyce led the field in both the 50 free (19.79) and 100 free (43.59). In the 100 he beat out Macguire McDuff (44.32), who was the West Virginia high school state champion in both the 100 and 200 freestyles last year. McDuff will join the University of Florida team next fall.

The boy’s 100 fly title went to a sophomore, Jack Stokvis. Last year, as a freshman, Stokvis took 6th in 50.22. This year, with the help of a time of 48.36, he took home the state title.

The 200 free relay title went to Creekside, who finished in a time of 1:24.10. Seminole took second, with a leadoff leg of 19.99 from Joyce helping them to hold off the 3rd place team by over four seconds.

Davis Hanley, a senior, took the top spot in the 100 back, finishing in 49.15. Earlier in the meet he finished 2nd in the 100 back to Stokvis.

HB Plant senior Thomas Nagle III claimed the top spot in the 100 breast after a runner-up finish last year. Nagle won the event by over 1.5 seconds, finishing in 55.10. He also took 3rd in the 200 IM (1:52.16).

Oviedo finished the meet by winning the 400 free relay in 3:07.31. They were anchored by Ryan Reynolds, who split a 45.83 to hold of Bartram Trails Macguire McDuff (44.06). Bartram Trail finished in 3:07.75.