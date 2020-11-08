Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Levterov Completes Backstroke Trifecta To Close Out Burgas

2020 GRAND PRIX BURGAS (BUL)

The 2020 Grand Prix Burgas wrapped up today with a host of Bulgarians closing the door on a record-breaking weekend.

The swim of the meet went to Kaloyan Levterov, the 17-year-old who hacked nearly 3 seconds off of his own previous national record en route to gold in the men’s 200m backstroke. Punching a huge time of 1:56.67, Levterov qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games. You can read more about his remarkable swim here.

Levterov actually bookended that swim with national records on day 1 and day 3 in the 100m and 50m backstroke events, respectively, to complete the discipline sweep.

On day 1, the teen took down his own national record of 55.77 in the 100m back to a new mark of 54.96. Levterov’s sub-55 second outing is creeping up on the FINA ‘A’ qualifying time for next year’s Olympic Games, a time situated at 53.85.

The men’s 50m back saw Levterov get it done for gold here in Burgas in a final result of 25.70, a time that sliced .10 off of his own Bulgarian standard put on the books just this past August.

Here are additional key swims from other athletes throughout the weekend:

  • Diana Petkova wrangled up the gold in the women’s 50m breaststroke. Her time of 31.80 just dipped under the 31.86 she established as the national record this past June. Petkova also tied a longstanding Bulgarian standard in the women’s 200m IM, taking gold here in Burgas with her outing of 2:16.88.
  • The men’s 200m breaststroke national record stood at 2:11.78 prior to this meet, but Lyubomir Epitropov took it down to 2:11.16 with splits of 1:03.81/1:07.35.

0
