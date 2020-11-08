Levterov Completes Backstroke Trifecta To Close Out Burgas

2020 GRAND PRIX BURGAS (BUL)

Friday, November 6th – Sunday, November 8th

OZK Park Arena, Burgas, Bulgaria

LCM (50m)

2020 Olympic Qualifying Event

SwimSwam Preview

Entries/Results

The 2020 Grand Prix Burgas wrapped up today with a host of Bulgarians closing the door on a record-breaking weekend.

The swim of the meet went to Kaloyan Levterov, the 17-year-old who hacked nearly 3 seconds off of his own previous national record en route to gold in the men’s 200m backstroke. Punching a huge time of 1:56.67, Levterov qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games. You can read more about his remarkable swim here.

Levterov actually bookended that swim with national records on day 1 and day 3 in the 100m and 50m backstroke events, respectively, to complete the discipline sweep.

On day 1, the teen took down his own national record of 55.77 in the 100m back to a new mark of 54.96. Levterov’s sub-55 second outing is creeping up on the FINA ‘A’ qualifying time for next year’s Olympic Games, a time situated at 53.85.

The men’s 50m back saw Levterov get it done for gold here in Burgas in a final result of 25.70, a time that sliced .10 off of his own Bulgarian standard put on the books just this past August.

Here are additional key swims from other athletes throughout the weekend: