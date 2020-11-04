17-Year-Old Fly Ace Josif Miladinov Heads To Grand Prix Burgas

2020 GRAND PRIX BURGAS (BUL)

Friday, November 6th – Sunday, November 8th

OZK Park Arena, Burgas, Bulgaria

LCM (50m)

2020 Olympic Qualifying Event

More than 170 swimmers are set to compete at this weekend’s Grand Prix Burgas in Bulgaria, with the 3-day meet representing an Olympic-qualifying opportunity.

In addition to racers from the home nation, visiting swimmers from Serbia, Turkey and Romania are also set to descend upon the OZK Park Arena, although there will be no spectators due to the coronavirus.

Among the registered participants ready to make their mark is 17-year-old Josif Miladinov of the host country.

The teen has already been impressive this year, recently hitting a huge lifetime best of 51.55 in the 100m butterfly at the Bulgarian Championships this past August. That lowered his own national record in the event, placing him on the list of top 25 performers in the world this season.

At the time, his outing also rendered Miladinov the #1 swimmer in Europe this season among those 18&U, sitting ahead of World Championships medalist Andrei Minakov of Russia.

But, Minakov has since registered a time of 51.37 at the Russian Championships, with the pair representing the only European 18&U swimmers to have logged a sub-52 time this season thus far.

Miladinov is slated to swim the 100m free, 50m fly, and 100m fly this weekend.