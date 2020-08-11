17-Year-Old Bulgarian Josif Miladinov Stuns With 51.55 100 Fly Record

2020 BULGARIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 7th – August 9th

Varna, Bulgaria

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2020 Bulgarian Championships wrapped up over the weekend, but not before 17-year-old Josif Miladinov made his mark in the men’s butterfly. Competing in the 100m fly sprint, Miladinov lowered his own national record, producing a stellar 51.55 to take the gold.

Essentially racing himself, the teen beat the domestic field by over 6 seconds en route to overwriting his previous NR of 51.91. That sub-52 second mark was logged in the prelims of the 2019 World Junior Championships. Miladinov wound up finishing 4th in that Budapest final with another sub-52 second outing of 51.96.

Although splits are not yet available for the Bulgarian’s 51.55 performance, we know that it ranks Miladinov among the top 25 performers in the world this season at just 17. Within Europe’s 18&U set, Miladinov now takes over the #1 spot from Russia’s Andrei Minakov who had posted a time of 51.73 from the FINA World Champions Series in January of this year.

For additional perspective, among the list of American 17-18 all-time performers, Miladinov’s time would rank only behind Olympic icon Michael Phelps‘s National Age Group Record of 51.10. That means the Bulgarian is already faster than Luca Urlando, Ian Crocker, Jack Conger, Bobby Bollier, Matthew Josa and several other notable Americans were when they competed in the 17-18 age group.

A quick progression of the Miladinov’s 100m fly follows this impressive pattern:

56.24 2017

54.79 2018

51.91 2019

51.55 2020