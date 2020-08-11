Rapsys Reaps 200 Free Gold On Night 1 Of Lithuanian Sprint Cup

2020 LPF SPRINTO TAURĖ

Lithuanian swimmers got some racing underway today in Vilnius Fabijoniškės at the Lithuanian Swimming Federation (LPF) Sprint Cup.

The two-day affair is set to see both emerging athletes and seasoned national stars take to the short course pool, with a cash prize on the line for the top five swimmers of the meet. A total of € 3,600 ($4200 USD) in prize money will be distributed to eligible athletes when all is said and done

25-year-old Danas Rapsys entered just one event this meet, which was the 200m free he raced today. Splitting 50.02/52.11, Rapsys captured gold with ease, stopping the clock in a timed final effort of 1:42.13.

Rapsys owns the Lithuanian national record in both the LCM and SCM editions of this event, the latter standing at the 1:40.85 he clocked for gold at the 2017 European Short Course Championships.

More recently, Rapsys checked with a SCM 2free performance of 1:45.07 to top the podium at the 2019 FINA Champions Series stop in Jinan, China last August. Tonight’s outing checks in as the champion’s 6th fastest time of his career.

Behind Rapsys in the race here was Daniil Pancerevas, the 17-year-old who clocked a time of 1:46.61 for silver. With splits of 51.15/52.11, the teen managed to earn a best time, as well as a new Lithuanian Age Record with his runner-up result.

Additional notable swims came from Deividas Margevicius who took two wins on day 1. He fired off a time of 23.38 to beat the men’s 50m fly field by over a second, while he also took 2fly gold in 1:59.43.

The men’s 100m breast saw Andrius Sidlauskas get the better of reigning national record holder Giedrius Titenis, with the former touching in 57.98 to the latter’s 58.68.

Tonight’s time by Sidlauskas represents just his 2nd outing under 58 in this short course meters format, falling only .02 shy of his 57.96 lifetime best from the 2017 European Short Course Championships.