Daily Swim Coach Workout #181

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

500 choice – underwater swimming.

5 x 50 (BRT or BK or FLy Drills)

1 x 50 3k,2k,1k drill or Bk Fist, FLy 2-2-2 1:00

1 x 50 2R, 2L, 2 DPS Cycles 1:00

1 x 50 Mississippi, hand slap back, or 4k1p 1:00

1 x 50 all out 25/25 ez free 1:00

5 x Salo Speed FINS

125 25 kick/swim 4th gear 1:45

75 25 side kick, flutter, fly by 25 1:15

25 sub swim breast FAST with dolphin action 1:00

2 x Cycles Paddle

3 x

75 smooth free 1 eye turns to breath 1:15

25 build back :30

1 x 200 Free (5power strokes each length NO AIR) FIngertips DOWN! 3:00

1 x 100 4th gear Free/breast (2:00)

3 x

1 x 25 fast kick :30 free or fly

1 x 25 fast kick :30 choice

2 x 25 fast swim YOUR STROKES :45 Dive when at the start end

Loosen Down

400 – push offs past flags, drill choice

300 – Back Drills (50 6kick flex, 50 air recovery)

200 – Drill Breast (2k1p) all flips, no pull outs

100 – Drill fly