Daily Swim Coach Workout #181

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
500 choice – underwater swimming.
5 x 50 (BRT or BK or FLy Drills)
1 x 50 3k,2k,1k drill or Bk Fist, FLy 2-2-2 1:00
1 x 50 2R, 2L, 2 DPS Cycles 1:00
1 x 50 Mississippi, hand slap back, or 4k1p 1:00
1 x 50 all out 25/25 ez free 1:00
5 x Salo Speed FINS
125 25 kick/swim 4th gear 1:45
75 25 side kick, flutter, fly by 25 1:15
25 sub swim breast FAST with dolphin action 1:00
2 x Cycles Paddle
3 x
75 smooth free 1 eye turns to breath 1:15
25 build back :30
1 x 200 Free (5power strokes each length NO AIR) FIngertips DOWN! 3:00
1 x 100 4th gear Free/breast (2:00)
3 x
1 x 25 fast kick :30 free or fly
1 x 25 fast kick :30 choice
2 x 25 fast swim YOUR STROKES :45 Dive when at the start end
Loosen Down
400 – push offs past flags, drill choice
300 – Back Drills (50 6kick flex, 50 air recovery)
200 – Drill Breast (2k1p) all flips, no pull outs
100 – Drill fly
Coach Notes
Another great practice that the kids enjoyed some racing, fast kick, and stroke drill work
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
