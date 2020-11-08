Futures Qualifier Ella Gross Sends Verbal Commitment to Air Force

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ella Gross from Sellersville, Pennsylvania has announced her intention to swim for the United States Air Force Academy beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am incredibly honored to announce my verbal commitment to further my education and athletic career at the United States Air Force Academy. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and friends for their love and support throughout this journey. BEAT ARMY! SINK NAVY! #aimhigh”

Gross is a senior at Gwynedd Mercy Academy. She recently moved to Upper Dublin Aquatic Club after having earned all but two of her personal-best times while swimming with Central Bucks Swim Team. In high school swimming, she favors the 200 free and 100 fly. She was runner-up in both events at Districts in her junior year season, clocking times of 1:54.39 and 57.04, respectively. In October, she competed at UDAC Rocktoberfest and notched PBs in the LCM 100 free (1:03.75) and 100 fly (1:10.09). Last summer at the Middle Atlantic LSC Long Course Championships she added best times in the 50 free (27.26), 200 free (2:09.65), and 100 back (1:06.97) while placing 13th in the 50 free, 19th in the 100 free, 21st in the 200 free, 26th in the 100 back, and 26th in the 100 fly. From there she went on to 2019 Futures Championships in Geneva, Ohio and swam the 50/100 free and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.61

100 free – 52.13

200 free – 1:53.02

100 fly – 57.04

200 fly – 2:10.67

100 back – 59.63

Also verbally committed to the Air Force Academy for 2021-22 are Alex Clark, June Phang, and Tyryn Empremsilapa. The Falcons finished 10th of ten teams at the 2020 Mountain West Conference Championships. It took 23.49/51.47/1:52.06 to score in the freestyle events and 56.52/2:06.78 to make it back in butterfly at the conference meet last season.

