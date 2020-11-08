Chandler High School to Name Aquatic Complex After Late Coach Kerry Croswhite

The Chandler Unified School District in Chandler, Arizona, announced that it would be naming its aquatic complex after the late swim coach Kerry Croswhite.

Croswhite, who spent 17 years at the helm of the Chandler High School swimming and diving program, died on July 21 after a battle with COVID-19. He was 61.

Croswhite’s wife Laurie, who helped him lead the program, stated, “Our family is deeply touched that the Chandler pool will be named after Kerry. He had always dedicated his life to teaching and coaching. This is a perfect way to honor Kerry’s memory and carry on his legacy he established.”

Croswhite is remembered fondly by the Chandler High School community.

“He taught people how to be honest and learn from hard situations, but more importantly, find a bright side when life was getting too hard,” said Jim Culver, the Athletic Director at Chandler High. “Kerry was always there for those who needed help and was a teacher and coach that truly wanted to help every single person he encountered.

“He always knew how to make people laugh and smile, and we are forever grateful for that. The naming of Chandler High School’s pool is testament to a person who had such a huge impact on so many people throughout his time as a teacher and coach at CHS.”

Bob Chen, who served as the assistant coach to Croswhite last year, has since taken over as head coach of the swimming and diving program. At the recent Arizona High School Division I State Championship meet, Chen was named the Division I Girls’ Coach of the Year. The Chandler boys’ team finished 16th overall at that meet while the girls’ team finished 18th.