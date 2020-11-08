McBratney Breaks Pool Record as BYU Bests Dixie State; BYU Men Hold Intrasquad

BYU VS. DIXIE STATE (WOMEN), BYU INTRASQUAD (MEN)

November 7th, 2020

Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Full Meet Results

Sophomore Kate McBratney broke a pool record as the BYU women defeated the Dixie State Trailblazers, 238-46, on Saturday in Provo, Utah. This was the Dixie State women’s first meet as an NCAA Division I program.

The BYU men were scheduled to compete against Colorado Mesa on Saturday, but COVID-19 concerns forced Colorado Mesa to withdraw from the meet. The Cougar men therefore held an intrasquad meet.

WOMEN’S MEET

It was a strong day overall for the Cougar women as they won 12 of the 13 events contested.

In the 200 IM, McBratney dominated the field, winning in a new pool record time of 2:02.98. She also added wins in the 200 breaststroke (2:16.18) and the 200 freestyle (1:51.45). Last season, McBratney was named the MPSF Freshman of the Year after winning the 200 and 400 IMs at the 2020 MPSF Championships.

The Cougar women opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. The team of Brynn Sproul, McBratney, Charlotte Fieeiki, and Gwen Gustafson combined for a winning time of 1:41.53.

Gustafson, the 2020 MPSF champion in the 100 free, grabbed wins in the 50 (23.10) and 100 (50.94) frees. Her time in the 50 was just three-tenths off of the 22.71 she posted at the 2020 MPSF Championships.

Rivers Johnson and Chloe Freeman were also dual winners for the Cougar women, with Johnson claiming wins in the 100 back (56.15) and 200 backstrokes (2:05.14), and Freeman grabbing first in the 200 fly (2:07.88) and 500 free (5:10.82).

Other winners for BYU included sophomore Jessica LeSueur, who won the 1,000 free in 10:55.13, over 14 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Ellyse Russell of Dixie State (11:09.82), and Emma Colvin, who won the 100 fly in 56.34.

Dixie State’s lone win came from freshman Haley Altman in the 100 breast (1:02.07).

The BYU women closed out the meet with a win in the 200 free relay, thanks to the combined efforts of Gustafson, Colvin, Rachel Oyler, and Sproul (1:34.31).

In diving, Kennedy Cribbs swept the 1m (259.35) and 3m (284.75) boards for BYU. Cribbs is an All-American for the Cougars.

MEN’S MEET

The men kicked off their intrasquad meet with the 200 medley relay. The team of Brayden Murphy, Josue Dominguez, Javier Nicolas Matta, and Jared Shaw claimed the top spot in 1:30.42.

Sophomore Tyler Edlefson posted three wins for the BYU men, topping the field in the 100 breaststroke (57.03), 200 breaststroke (2:03.36) and 200 IM (1:50.85).

Also claiming multiple wins was freshman Caleb Gould, who grabbed the top spot in both the 500 (4:49.49) and 1,000 free (9:58.70).

The Cougars’ final race was the 200 free relay, in which the team of Shaw, Roger Woods, Jacob Rees, and Dominguez took first place in 1:21.92.