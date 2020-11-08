Texas Collegiate Swimmers and Alums Dominate San Antonio U.S. Open Psychs

2020 US OPEN

November 12-14, 2020

Multiple Locations San Antonio, Texas (North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex)

LCM

San Antonio Psych Sheets

This year, the US Open meet will occur in nine different locations across the country in an effort to reduce travel and lower the number of swimmers at any one site due to the pandemic.

The University of Texas is all over the psych sheets here, whether it’s with current or former members of their NCAA program; many UT alums now train in Austin with Longhorn Aquatics. Due to the Longhorn presence, some events at this U.S. Open site look more like a Texas intrasquad than anything else. For example, in the 400 free, the top eight swimmers are current or former NCAA Longhorns.

Drew Kibler, Carson and Jake Foster, David Johnston, Austin Katz, Caspar Corbeau, Daniel Krueger, Chris Staka and Alvin Jiang are among the top current collegiate Texas swimmers expected to compete in San Antonio next week on the men’s side. Among their post-grad group are Jeff Newkirk and Jack Collins.

Madisyn Cox, a Texas alum now with Longhorn Aquatics, is the biggest name on the women’s side. Joanna Evans is another former Longhorn collegiately now competing with Longhorn Aquatics, while the Texas NCAA group racing next week is highlighted by Kelly Pash, Evie Pfeifer and freshman standouts Olivia Bray and Anna Elendt. Cal sophomore Ema Rajic, who lives in Austin on college breaks, is swimming next week unattached.

There will also be a nice contingent of junior standouts in San Antonio. UVA commit Peter Thompson (Billings Aquatic Club), Michigan commit Riley Francis (Lakeside Aquatic Club), Duke commit KyAnh Truong (Western Hills Athletic Club), Alabama commit Kylee Grafmiller (Blue Tide Aquatics) and Florida commit Hayden Miller (Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club) are among the top NCAA commits.

15-year-olds Jillian Cox (Austin Swim Club) and Cooper Lucas (Lakeside Aquatic Club) are two big age group names to lookout for, along with 16-year-old Lydia Jacoby, the 2019 U.S. Junior National champ in the 100 breast, who trains with Seward Tsunami Swim Club all the way in Alaska.

There are also a handful of other pros; highlights include West Virginia alum Bryce Bohman (Pulling Water), Wisconsin alum Brett Pinfold (Swim Houston Aquatics Center) and Texas A&M alum Mauro Castillo (Aggie Swim Club).