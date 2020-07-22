Arizona High School Swim Coach Kerry Croswhite Dies From COVID-19

Arizona high school swimming coach Kerry Croswhite died on Tuesday after succumbing to COVID-19. He was 61.

His wife Laurie reported the news on a Caring Bridge site that she has been maintaining for more than 2 weeks to keep friends and family apprised of her husband’s status.

This is a hard one. Kerry lost his battle at 6:01pm this evening. He fought so hard. The song “These Are the Days” by Van Morrison was playing on his Pandora when he passed. Think of him whenever you hear it. He now can see all of your love and tributes and support. We could not have made it this far without all of you and your prayers. We are so broken, but we will be okay. Toast a scotch to Kerry.

Croswhite first started showing symptoms of the disease that has caused a global pandemic on June 22. On July 3, he was reluctantly taken to Banner Desert Hospital, where testing showed that he had double pneumonia and was positive for the coronavirus.

His condition worsened in the hospital, and he was moved to the ICU on July 7. A day later, July 8, he was put on a ventilator. During that process, he went into cardiopulmonary arrest.

Medical staff was able to revive him and complete the ventilation process, and his condition stabilized, though complications including acute renal failure continued.

Late last week, Croswhite’s condition worsened substantially, and he was non-responsive after being taken off sedation medication. Early on Tuesday morning, his wife posted that they had been told that there was nothing more that could be done medically.

A GoFundMe page to help support the medical costs of this has raised over $46,000 as of posting.

Kerry Croswhite was a coach at Chandler High School for 17 years, and is famous in the local community for playing the bagpipes at many of the school’s sporting events, including as ‘walkup music’ before his swimmers’ big races.

He has also been cited at least twice for saving swimmers’ life in pool emergencies (read more here).

The Chandler High School boys placed 11th at the 2019 Arizona Division I (big school) High School State Championship meet, while the Chandler girls tied for 9th. In 2017, the Chandler girls were the state runners-up. The high school is the alma mater of a number of college swimmers, including 2019-2020 USC co-captain Mark Jurek, who still holds 5 individual records at the school.