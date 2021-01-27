2019 Ohio High School D2 Runner-Up Claire Pophal Stays Local, Verbals to OSU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Claire Pophal of the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins is staying in-state with a verbal commitment to OSU for fall 2022. Pophal is a junior at Hawken High School in Gates Mills, Ohio.

I am THRILLED to announce my verbal commitment to swim at The Ohio State University! A HUGE thank you to my distance ladies and Coach Rick❤️ GO BUCKS!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:51.72

500 free – 4:53.25

1000 free – 10:07.10

1650 free – 16:57.94

At the 2020 Ohio HS Division II State Championships, Pophal raced to third in the 500 free (4:56.17), and she was the 500 free runner-up in 2019. In 2019, she was also fourth in the 200 free, and she went her current lifetime bests in both at that meet.

The Buckeyes’ top distance returner this season is junior Sally Tafuto (4:41.2/16:13). OSU was incredibly deep last season; they had nine women under 4:50 in the 500 free, though they graduated sub-4:40 500 freestylers Molly Kowal and Kathrin Demler in 2020.

Pophal joins Lucy Malys, Jessica Eden, Sydney Davids and Sanna Peterson in OSU’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

There’s a ton of distance free talent incoming for the Buckeyes. Apart from Pophal, Malys (4:47/16:29) and Peterson (4:48/16:52) in the 2026 class, there’s also Malia Rausch (1:45.9/4:40.2/16:19) and Mia Rankin (4:48.9/16:30) in the 2025 class.

