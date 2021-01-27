OSU Adds In-State Distance Specialist Sam Campbell of Dayton Raiders (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sam Campbell of the Dayton Raiders has verbally committed to Ohio State for fall 2022. He’s a junior at Oakwood High School in Dayton, Ohio.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to The Ohio State University! I am grateful for my parents, my club and high school coaches, and the coaches at OSU for putting so much confidence in me as an athlete. It has been a difficult process in this pandemic year, but I am thrilled with my decision and ready to pursue my swimming and academic career with Ohio State. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me and my classmates! #gobucks!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:43.11

500 free – 4:30.98

100 back – 51.56

200 back – 1:48.93

400 IM – 3:58.96

Last season, Campbell finished runner-up in the 500 free at the Ohio HS Division II Championships. After a lifetime best 4:30.98 in prelims, he touched second in finals in a 4:34.15 behind Charlie Clark (4:26.94), a current freshman on the OSU roster. The Buckeyes have only raced at two meets this season, but Clark leads the team in the 500 free (4:28.35) and 1000 free (9:06.42) so far.

Campbell made huge strides from the 2018-19 high school season to the 2019-20 season; at the 2019 state meet, he was only 4:44.79 in the 500 free. Since the pandemic hit, Campbell has dropped time in the 400 IM, going from 4:01.22 in December 2019 to 3:58.96 at the 2020 Winter 18&U Championships.

Campbell will join a distance group led by freshman Clark (4:25/15:07) as well as senior Carson Burt (4:22/15:13) and UConn transfer North Hansen (4:24/15:14).

Campbell joins Everett Oehler and Mason Edmund in OSU’s class of 2026.

