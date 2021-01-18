Ohio State Adds Butterflier Everett Oehler for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club’s Everett Oehler has verbally committed to Ohio State for fall 2022. Oehler is a junior at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way! #GoBucks”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.24

200 free – 1:40.32

100 fly – 48.71

200 fly – 1:48.15

In all of his best events, Oehler has registered lifetime bests in the last two months. All of those bests came at a virtual 2020 U.S. 18 & Under Winter Championships site. Prior to that meet, he was 47.1/1:41.3 in free and just 51.4/1:54.4 in fly, marking a significant improvement in the fly especially.

At the 2020 Maryland Public HS 3A/4A Championships, Oehler won the 200 free and finished third in the 100 free.

OSU just lost a lot of fly talent, including 45.7/1:40.3 flyer Noah Lense and 1:43 flyer Alex Dillmann. Junior Sem Andreis (19.1/43.0 FR, 46.9 FL) is their top sprinter in free and fly this season, and freshman Jean-Pierre Khouzam is a top new addition in fly (47.0/1:44) for the Buckeyes.

Oehler joins Mason Edmund in OSU’s class of 2026.

