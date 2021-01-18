Ryan Murphy Breaks Down The Pain You Need to Feel in a 200 Back (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Ryan Murphy completes the backstroke sweep in the men’s 200, taking over the lead from Shaine Casas on the second 50 on the way to winning by just over a second in 1:56.82.

Murphy shoots up the 2020-21 world rankings, becoming the sixth-fastest man in the world and by far and away the fastest American.

The fastest Murphy has ever been in January came in 2016, when he went on to win Olympic gold, at 1:55.99.

Casas actually becomes the second-fastest American this season, clocking in at a solid 1:58.04. His fastest swim outside of the 2019 Summer Nationals, where he hit his lifetime best of 1:55.79, is 1:57.34.

Austin Katz, who, like Casas, is in the midst of the NCAA season, took third in 2:00.14.