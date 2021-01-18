University of Wyoming Honors Seniors with Slip and Slide

The University of Wyoming, with no home meets at which to hold a more traditional senior night, decided to honor the program’s graduating seniors with a practice dedicated to them.

The practice began with the senior members of the team taking the role of their coaches, writing the practice for the rest of their team. The practice featured a warmup swim snaking back and forth down the lanes, the color game, and Bob Ross relays. The team then finished its practice by creating a slip and slide tunnel for the seniors, as well as giving them cards signed by their entire team.

University of Wyoming seniors

Karla Contreras

Kristin Covello

Hannah Linde

Hannah Mclean-Leonard

Rylie Pilon

Abigail Zoromski

Elijah Chan

Austin Crump

Mitchel Hovis

The current Wyoming seniors have been a key part of the team’s success during their first three years as members of the team. As freshmen, the men helped the team to it’s first conference title since 1959, claiming the top spot at the Western Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships.

Last season Hannah Mclean-Leonard broke the school record in the 100 fly, finishing in 52.70. On the men’s side, Mitchel Hovis qualified for the Olympic Trials in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.

Despite this being the athlete’s senior year, it isn’t necessarily their final year of eligibility. Last fall the NCAA announced that all winter athletes would be receiving an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19, though many athletes are expected to move on anyway.

While the school isn’t holding any meets at home this season, they are still traveling to compete. The team competed in four meets in early December and has another six dual meets slated for January. The Mountain West Championships are scheduled to begin on February 18th.