Ohio State Adds Distance Freestyler Mason Edmund for Fall 2022

Ohio State has added Mason Edmund of North Texas Nadadores for fall 2022. Edmund is a junior at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, his second year there, after spending his freshman year with Berkeley Prep and Tampa Bay Aquatic Club in Florida.

I chose Ohio State first and foremost because of the exceptional academic and foreign language opportunities if offered me for my four years of undergraduate education and beyond. On the swimming side of things, a team having an excellent culture was the most imperative aspect of my college search, and the Ohio State athletes and staff have been nothing but welcoming and helpful throughout my recruiting process. The entire team is motivated to be the best they can in and out of the pool which is a value I plan to hold on to as soon as I step on campus.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

500 free – 4:29.43

1000 free – 9:20.78

1650 free – 15:34.47

400 IM – 4:02.25

Edmund is a distance freestyle specialist, hitting impressive times in the 1000 and 1650 free (above) in February 2019 at age 14. At the 2020 Texas 6A HS State Championships, Edmund clocked a 4:29.61 in the 500 free to finish 10th overall. He also swam on Southlake’s 400 free relay, splitting a 47.03 and helping them to a third-place finish.

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Edmund’s top finish came in the mile, where he touched 38th in 15:49.02.

Distance was one of Ohio State’s roster weak points last season, with no swimmers under 4:20 in the 500 or 15:10 in the mile. Edmund would’ve been the Buckeyes’ #2 miler last season and their #5 500 freestyler. With his best time in the mile, Edmund would’ve scored a couple points in the event at the 2020 Big Ten Championships.

Edmund is the first male verbal commit to OSU for their class of 2026.

