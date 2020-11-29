British Olympic Trials Qualifier Elena Dewhurst Commits to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elena Dewhurst, who currently attends and trains at Mount Kelly College in Tavistock, England, has verbally committed to swim for the Florida State Seminoles. She is scheduled to matriculate to the program in the fall of 2021.

I am really excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Florida State University. I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing program with their incredible coaches and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me to get to this point. GO NOLES !!

Dewhurst grew up training with the small London-based club Anaconda, beginning at 9 years old. There she trained to become a British age group group champion in the 50 free in 2017 and 2018 before moving on to Mount Kelly College to continue training and study A levels, which are the equivalent of AP classes or advanced high school classes in the United States. Dewhurst is currently 17-years old.

Mount Kelly College swimmers have produced 5 Olympic and 9 Commonwealth Games medals, plus a total of 17 Paralympic medals at the last 3 Games combined. The club also won their first-ever National Arena Swimming League title earlier this year.

Dewhurst, who is a British Olympic Trials qualifier in the 50 free, is primarily a sprinter – and a fairly pure one at that. That 50 free is easily her best event, though she has solid 100 freestyle times as well.

She finished 13th at the 2019 British Championships in the event, and overall finished ranked 36th nationally among all ages season-wide in the event that year.

Dewhurst does have a little bit of international experience, swimming at a French Golden Tour Meet and the Flanders Swimming Cup in Belgium in 2018.

Best Times in Long Course, Short Course, and Yards (Converted):

LCM SCM SCY (Converted) 50 free 26.35 25.84 23.0 100 free 59.05 57.17 51.5 200 free 2:11.95 — 1:56.0

As a sprinter, she’ll fit in well with where the Seminoles have performed well since Neal Studd took over the program. On the women’s side, the team’s 200 free relay finished 6th at last year’s ACC Championship meet, which was the team’s best relay finish. That relay came with four underclassmen in the squad as well. The Seminole men are among the best sprint free groups in the country, winning the ACC title in the 200 free relay last season.

The Florida State women placed 7th overall at the meet.

