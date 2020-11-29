Euro Juniors Semifinalist Charlotte Rigg of GBR Chooses Virginia Tech (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlotte Rigg of England has verbally committed to Virginia Tech’s class of 2025. She trains with City of Birmingham Swimming Club and attends the Solihull School in England.

I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Virginia Tech!! I would like to thank Coaches Sergio and Jacy for this incredible opportunity and the team for making me feel so welcome. I’m also extremely grateful to my coach, Carl Grosvenor, and everyone at City of Birmingham for helping me get to where I am today. I am so looking forward to the next chapter and being a member of the Hokie Family!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

100 breast – 1:11.05 / 1:01.70

200 breast – 2:29.73 / 2:10.86

200 IM – 2:21.42 / 2:03.64

400 IM – 4:57.98 / 4:22.60

Rigg has competed on the junior international stage for Great Britain on multiple occasions. At the 2018 European Junior Championships, she swam the 50 breast and 200 breast, reaching the 200 breast semifinals and winding up 16th. Last year, at the 2019 World Junior Championships, she raced at all three breaststroke distances, going a lifetime best in the 100 breast (1:11.05) and taking 22nd overall.

With her converted bests, Rigg should be immediately impactful to the Hokies roster next season. In the 200 breast, she would’ve been the program’s fastest by six seconds, and she would’ve been their #2 100 breaststroker behind current senior Joelle Vereb (1:00.4).

Rigg would’ve been an A-finalist in the 200 breast and a B-finalist in the 100 breast at the 2020 ACC Championships.

Rigg joins a class of 2025 that includes Janika Perezous, Alex Eastmond, Anna Summers, Ava Yandle, Julia Nappi, and Maddy Grafmiller.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.